PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 games for October 2020

PlayStation Plus frequently rewards its paid customers with premium video games. Each month, PlayStation released two or more games that can be grabbed for free in the store by the players.

A PlayStation Plus subscription also allows gamers to play online on the console, opening up the possibilty of playing games with their friends. Last month, PlayStation gave away PUBG and Street Fighter V as the free options, but things have gotten a whole lot better for the players this time around.

This month, PlayStation Plus subscribers have access to both Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr, at absolutely no cost. These games can be added to the PS4 library with ease, and will be available till the end of October.

PlayStation Plus free games for October

Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr are your PS Plus games for October: https://t.co/kKNMxUDkCL pic.twitter.com/K1Kutlws67 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 30, 2020

#1 Need for Speed: Payback

Image Via GamesRadar

Need for Speed is one of the best racing franchises in the history of PlayStation, as it provides a ton of in-game customizations. The ability to improve the car you drive as you progress in the game, is a process that NFS fans are well acquainted with at this point.

Need for Speed: Payback features a strong storyline, which will undoubtedly be the highlight of the game. The realistic graphics help put gamers into the shoes of the driver, and provides the players with a strong gameplay experience. If you are a fan of racing games, this is a must-play title.

#2 Vampyr

Image via Steam

Vampyr has to be the underdog in this month's pair of free games offered by PlayStation. Initially released in 2018, Vampry is an action role-playing game which hands players control of a doctor turned vampire. It is set in London in the year 1918, and gamers are tasked with making deep narrative choices. You play as a vampire who is thirsty for blood, and will have to use your superpowers to kill vampire hunters and more.

It is a very unique game that offers a pretty good combat system, mixed with great moral choices, to make it a worthy game. The title also possesses multiple endings, based entirely on the choices you make in the game.

