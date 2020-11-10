PS4 News: Users receive a new PS5 Remote Play app on their PS4s

It is that time in the console generation where players must bid farewell to what will now be referred to as 'last-gen consoles' with the arrival of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. The PS4 has had a great run so far, with many more games yet to arrive on the console as the year comes to an end.

The PS4 has been a roaring success for Sony as they were quick to pull ahead from their Microsoft counterparts early in the console generation. Sony has managed to amass a great library of brilliant first-party titles and some of the biggest third-party titles for the PS4.

The PS5 is set to hit the shelves (online) on the 12th or 19th of November, depending on the region. However, a cool little feature that has snuck its way onto the PS4 is the PS5 Remote Play App.

PS4 receives a new PS5 Remote Play App

The app has mysteriously appeared on the PS4 home screen, and users were pleasantly surprised to learn of its existence. However, it has raised a lot of questions as to what purpose does it actually serve.

The app allows players who own a PS5 to stream their games onto the PS4 if they are connected to the same network. Essentially, the app lets players use their current console as a system to stream from their PS5. Also, players can currently use their PCs and mobile phones to stream from their PlayStation 4.

This can be useful if the display the PS5 is connected to is being used by something else, and players could much rather play in the comfort of another room. An additional benefit is to play the new games on the console using the Dualshock 4, which unfortunately isn't supported by the next-gen console.

