PS5: Fans in disarray as UK retailer cancels all console pre-orders

As things stand, it does seem like the PS5 is, by far, the hardest console for fans to get their hands on, given the massive demand and restrictions brought on by the pandemic.
While it is ultimately a good sign for Sony that its console is in such high demand, more and more stories are coming out from across the world of a messy pre-order situation.
With the launch of the console across Europe, many were eager to try and place an order for the PlayStation 5 with the available retailer. Curry's PC World, which is one of the largest tech retailers in the UK, even informed its customers that it would re-stock games and consoles at 9 AM on 19th November.
However, the retailer decided to delay the launch due to an overwhelming response and put the consoles' release on hold. Many had already completed their purchase of the console, and were left extremely worried if it might be getting canceled.
Fans disappointed as major UK retailer cancels PS5 orders
Roughly two hours after the tweet informing buyers of a delay in the launch, another tweet was put up, realizing the worst fears of the customers. Curry's announced that it would be canceling all PS5 orders, and no consoles would be available, citing issues to do with the availability of consoles. The company added that it would be looking to get more stock in the future.
This announcement resulted in massive uproar against the retailer, as many had placed orders for PS5s that were now canceled after delay.
On 12th November, the PS5 was released in North America and other select regions to great reception, but the pre-order situation was tumultuous, to say the least. On 19th November, next-gen consoles arrived in the UK, and it seems it's not without issue.Published 20 Nov 2020, 13:33 IST