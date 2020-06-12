PS5 First look: Pictures, Specifications, and More Details

The PS5 Event had some great games being revealed for the console and a first look at the console itself.

The event revealed 25 games, and some that will be available as launch titles, and some that will come later this year.

First look at the PS5 Console

At the end of the live stream, Sony revealed the design for the PS5, and fans got their first look at the new console from Sony.

It follows the same design language as the new Dualsense Controller as well as the design previously seen in PS VR. The slick white with blue accent lighting is a departure from the all-black PlayStation consoles from before.

This is the most significant revamp of the console color theme since the first PlayStation. The PS2, PS3, and PS4 followed the same all-black color scheme.

The PS5 Event lasted for about an hour and a half and showed 25 new game titles, some that will be available on launch and some that will release later next year.

Hardware Specifications and Games Revealed for PS5

The DualSense controller for the PS5

The hardware specifications had been revealed by Mark Cerny earlier during the year in the "Road to PS5" Event.

CPU : AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) GPU : 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency) GPU architecture : Custom RDNA 2

: Custom RDNA 2 Memory interface : 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit Memory bandwidth : 448GB/s

: 448GB/s Internal storage : Custom 825GB SSD

: Custom 825GB SSD IO throughput : 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed) Expandable storage : NVMe SSD slot

: NVMe SSD slot External storage : USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

: USB HDD support (PS4 games only) Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

No information has been revealed that points to a launch date for the console, but a December 2020 Launch is the one that is most likely.

There were several huge games that were revealed such as Horizon Zero Dawn II: Forbidden West, Resident Evil VII: Village, Hitman III.

Perhaps, the most surprising of all games that were revealed tonight was Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, set to release in Holidays 2020. Making it a Launch Title for the PS5.

New Spider-Man Game Revealed for the PS5 on Launch

Meaning, that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available for PS5 players to play right away when they buy the console.