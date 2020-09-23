PS5 News: Official game sizes revealed

Fans cannot wait to get their hands on the PS5, as the pre-orders have proved that the PS5 is in high demand and rightfully so. Sony is pushing for more first-party exclusives as well as some quality third-party titles paired with impressive hardware.

One of the biggest selling points of the upcoming generation of consoles, both the Xbox Series X and the PS5, is the presence of an SSD. The drive will provide for faster load times and overall better performance across the board.

This comes at the cost of slightly reduced storage space, yet it is a trade-off that most players are comfortable with. The PS5 comes with an 825GB SSD internal storage and should suffice to most player's needs.

However, new information on the PlayStation Direct website indicates that game sizes are only about to get bigger, and fans are concerned.

PS5 game file sizes are enormous when compared to current-gen titles

PlayStation Direct

Fans of games such as Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone quake at the sight of an update, which is a worrying trend amongst most console and PC players.

If the new game file sizes are anything to go by, then it is safe to assume that next-gen titles are going to be far more extensive as compared to the current generation. The site also estimated file sizes of games such as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls Remake.

PlayStation Direct is a website through which players can buy games directly from Sony.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition takes up a gargantuan 105GB on the PS5. The Standard Edition, on the other hand, takes up 50 GB. Given that the Ultimate Edition also comes packed with a Remastered version of 2018's Spider-Man, the number seems fair enough.

While Demon's Souls takes up 66GB, which, when compared to its PS3 counterpart, which was less than 8GB, is understandably hilarious.

While it is a worrying trend, it only indicates that games are progressing by leaps and bounds and a lot of innovation is on the way.