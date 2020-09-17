The PS5 Showcase Event saw Sony reveal the prices for the PS5 Digital Edition as well as the base model of the PS5, along with the release date of the next-gen console.

The event was marked by several huge announcements and a deeper look at the previously revealed games. Players got their first look at Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, as well as a small teaser for the hotly anticipated God of War: Ragnarok.

When will #ps5 pre-orders start? PlayStation worldwide marketing head Eric Lempel says they will give gamers plenty of advance notice. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/ga08j8IvWD — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 17, 2020

However, the biggest surprise of the night didn't come through game announcements but from the retailers.

While Sony had assured fans that the pre-orders for the PS5 would be available on the 17th of September; retailers in a bid to capitalize on the huge demand, opened up the pre-orders merely hours after the event.

PS5 pre-orders begin ahead of schedule and sold out shortly afterwards

PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

Sony had also mentioned previously that getting hands on the PS5 might be a little more challenging than usual. As the demand for the next-gen console is palpable, but the supply is still relatively low.

Sony had assured that fans would be given plenty of notices before the pre-orders will begin for the PS5. However, that has not been the case with the much-awaited console.

Retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and other big names opened the doors for prospective buyers to place a pre-order only hours after the PS5 Showcase event.

Shortly after, users were blocked from several sites such as GameStop and the item was labelled 'Sold Out', leaving many fans fuming as they didn't get enough notices regarding the pre-orders.

While this only adds to how popular the PS5 is amongst the gaming community, it has not resulted in a lot of good press for Sony, as fans are hugely disappointed.