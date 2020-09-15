The PS5 Showcase is around the corner, and there is a lot of built-up hype to see what new information will come out. Considering that Xbox has already confirmed the prices of their consoles, the world is looking towards Sony now to get an official cost.

The PS5 Showcase event is slated to start on 16th September 2020 at 1 PM PDT/1:30 AM IST on 17th September. While everyone will be waiting for price points and presentations, there is also plenty more that could be shown in the 40-minute presentation.

PS5 Presentation: Silent Hills, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and other announcements to expect during the event

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The new addition to the Spider-Man PS4 series is likely the most-hyped upcoming announcement from Sony regarding games. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was previously announced in a separate showcase with a quick reveal trailer. It will have been almost two years since the original game was released, and now is a perfect time to give out more information.

Image Credits: Engadget

We can expect Sony to use the showcase to give a full-fledged story trailer with much more footage. They will also likely take the chance to show off new graphic features and capabilities.

Silent Hill

Rumors have been circulating about a real Silent Hill reboot in 2021 for the PS5 platform. Silent Hill stories have been around for a while, and fans would clamor to have a new reboot release of the franchise.

If Sony were to reveal the game, the PS5 Showcase would be the perfect place to do it. Xbox gained some steam with their announcements, and PS5 needs to start building more hype of their own.

Final Fantasy 16

There isn't much hard evidence for this one. The only projections for Final Fantasy 16 are based on Twitter mishaps from stand-in accounts and quote-retweets, which were promptly deleted by Shinji Hashimoto.

Final Fantasy 16 is a best-case scenario and a great way to build more hype. Realistically though, viewers of the PS5 Showcase can expect at least something from Square Enix, even if it isn't Final Fantasy 16.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Like the Miles Morales game expansion, Ratchet and Clank is almost guaranteed to appear at the PS5 Showcase. There has already been plenty of footage shown, especially compared to Spider-Man.

However, the game can be used as an outlet for more demonstrations and graphical overhaul. It's unlikely that they'll spend too much time on it, though. The rest of the time will likely be spent giving out pricing and features for the PS5, which is what everyone is waiting for.