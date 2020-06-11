PS5 Reveal Event Live Stream and Launch Details

Sony's PS5 Event goes live at 1:30 AM IST tonight. This next-gen console is set to launch in December this year.

Fans are looking forward to the PS5 console's design reveal and games that would be available on launch.

PS5 Reveal Event at 1:30 AM Tonight

The next generation of consoles is almost upon us. Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 are set to launch in the 2020 Holiday season, meaning a December launch date is very likely.

Mircosoft has come out strong right out of the gate. They have revealed the design and hardware of Xbox Series X, which is a cool-looking and powerful console. It even eclipses the mighty Xbox One X by boasting a slew of impressive hardware.

Meanwhile, Sony has also revealed the hardware specifications of PS5 in an event called "The Road to PS5" earlier this year .PS5 is an impressive console and boast specs that could rival great PC setups of today.

Tonight would be the first of many PlayStation events Sony has planned over the summer for PS5. Fans are expecting to get a look at the console's design. Sony has stated that they will reveal first and third-party games that would be available on launch during the said event.

PS5 Event Live Stream Details

The event will be live streamed on the official Playstation Youtube Channel and on Twitch at 1:00 PM PDT/ 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

The event is likely to focus more on the first and third party games that will be available on launch. PS5 is a significant upgrade on PS4 and is sure to be priced higher than the PS4 was on launch.

The previous gen consoles were successful eventually. They initially suffered on launch as the consoles did not ship with enough quality launch titles. This is because players aren't likely to buy an expensive console without any games to play on it.

Sony would look to rectify that error this year as fans are expecting to get a look at the much-anticipated Horizon Zero Dawn sequel by Guerilla Games.