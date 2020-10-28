PS5 and Xbox Series X expected to have shortages until end of March 2021

The PS5 and the Xbox Series X are possibly two of the most highly-anticipated pieces of tech in 2020. Given the massive fan following Sony and Microsoft have, it should be no surprise that units will be in high demand.

Sony got off to a rocky start to their PS5 launch cycle as retailers jumped the gun and made the pre-orders available ahead of the scheduled date and time. This saw fans scurrying in a mad dash to several online retailer websites in hopes of placing an order for the PS5.

This incident left a sour taste in the fan's mouths, as Sony took a hit in public opinion regarding the launch of their next-gen consoles.

Meanwhile, Microsoft seemed to have fared better with the Xbox Series X, as being sold out in record time saw them run into far fewer issues.

However, experts now suggest that due to the high demand for these consoles, buyers can expect a shortage up until the end of March 2021.

Experts suggest PS5 and Xbox Series X to have shortages up until March '21

I expect shortages for both PS5 and Xbox Series X during the launch period up until at least end of March 2021. I’m expecting comparatively good availability of Xbox Series S/X on actual launch day but country coverage + demand means inevitable ongoing supply patchiness https://t.co/nWHtve6Iz6 — Piers Harding-Rolls (@PiersHR) October 28, 2020

Fans had been looking forward to placing orders for their preferred next-gen consoles ahead of launch. However, some have received e-mails from retailers such as Amazon explaining that their pre-orders might not arrive on time due to high demand.

Hmmmm...where have I seen this email before @amazon? pic.twitter.com/ssQ8bWovt8 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 26, 2020

Many fans understandably found this absurd, as it essentially makes the point of a pre-order redundant. Moreover, prospective PS5 and Xbox Series X/S buyers looking to buy these console post-launch would have expected shortages to subside by then.

But recent reports suggest that shortages are expected up until the end of March in 2021, which, if true, is worrying. However, this also means that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will be extremely successful right from launch, which is good news for both companies.

However, the backlash from the press and audience will be extremely harsh if buyers cannot buy their favorite consoles on time.