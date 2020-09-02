PUBG Ban: PUBG Mobile Lite also banned in India

In a latest development, PUBG Mobile Lite, along with its primary version PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik, have been banned by the Indian Government. Apart from the two popular titles, the Indian Government has also blocked a total of 118 Chinese apps.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, PUBG Mobile Lite has been banned under Section 69A. The official Press Release states the mobile applications were "Prejudicial to Soveireinity and Integrity of the India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order".

Several messaging apps like WeChat Work & WeChat reading have also been banned in India.

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India



PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

The official Press Release by the Government of India read:

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures

As per government norms, both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite will be soon removed from the Google Play Store.