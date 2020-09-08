PUBG Corp. to take charge of PUBG Mobile development for Indian version, withdraws partnership with Tencent

In the latest ground-breaking development, Krafton Game Union, the original developer of PUBG, is preparing to launch their own PUBG Mobile version in India. They made the announcement on their Instagram account, and the community has been buzzing since then.

PUBG Corporation recently announced that they are withdrawing their partnership with Tencent, and will work with the Indian government to look for a quick resolution. They want to comply with all the existing laws in the country and will take the complete charge of operations.

Krafton is a video game holding company founded by Bluehole in 2018, and is based out of South Korea.

The official announcement read:

PUBG Corporation is actively monitoring the situation around the recent bans of PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite in India.

PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.

In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans.

You can read the full announcement on PUBG's official website.

PUBG Mobile Ban

On 2nd September, the Government of India decided to ban 118 mobile applications, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. The move came after the government took note of the numerous complaints regarding the misuse of some apps for stealing and transferring users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers situated outside India.

These mobile applications were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2009.

The ban of PUBG Mobile in India has sent shockwaves through the entire gaming community, who are eagerly waiting for a quick resolution.