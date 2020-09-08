Create
PUBG Corp. to take charge of PUBG Mobile development for Indian version, withdraws partnership with Tencent

Modified 08 Sep 2020, 11:02 IST
In the latest ground-breaking development, Krafton Game Union, the original developer of PUBG, is preparing to launch their own PUBG Mobile version in India. They made the announcement on their Instagram account, and the community has been buzzing since then.

PUBG Corporation recently announced that they are withdrawing their partnership with Tencent, and will work with the Indian government to look for a quick resolution. They want to comply with all the existing laws in the country and will take the complete charge of operations.

Krafton is a video game holding company founded by Bluehole in 2018, and is based out of South Korea.

PUBG Mobile developers to withdraw partnership with Tencent in India

⠀ 인도의 배틀그라운드 모바일 금지 조치에 대한 펍지주식회사의 입장 ⠀ 펍지주식회사는 최근 인도 정부에서 발표한 ‘배틀그라운드 모바일(PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik)’과 ‘배틀그라운드 모바일 라이트(PUBG MOBILE Lite)’ 금지 관련 상황을 예의 주시하고 있습니다. 또한, 인도 플레이어들의 뜨거운 성원과 관심에 항상 감사한 마음을 가지고 있습니다. ⠀ 펍지주식회사는 플레이어의 개인정보 보호 및 보안을 최우선으로 생각하는 만큼, 인도 정부의 조치를 충분히 이해하고 존중합니다. 플레이어들이 현지 법규를 준수하면서 다시금 PUBG를 즐길 수 있는 방법을 찾기 위해 인도 정부와 긴밀히 협력하기를 희망하고 있습니다. ⠀ 깊게 고민한 결과, 펍지주식회사는 텐센트의 인도 현지 ‘배틀그라운드 모바일’ 퍼블리싱에 대한 권한을 철회했으며, 향후 인도에서 제공되는 모든 PUBG 서비스는 펍지주식회사가 직접 담당하기로 결정했습니다. 인도 플레이어들이 빠른 시일 내에 펍지주식회사가 직접 선보이는 독자적인 PUBG 경험을 즐길 수 있도록 노력하고 있으며, 현지에 맞는, 안전하고 건전한 게임 플레이 환경을 구축해 이를 실현하기 위해 힘쓰고 있습니다. ⠀ 배틀그라운드 모바일은 한국 소재 펍지주식회사가 개발하고 소유한 지식재산권(IP)인 플레이어언노운스 배틀그라운드(PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG)의 모바일 버전으로 제작된 게임입니다. 펍지주식회사는 플레이어들에게 최상의 플레이 경험을 선사하고자 모바일을 비롯해 다양한 플랫폼에서 배틀그라운드를 선보이고 퍼블리싱에도 적극 관여하고 있습니다. ⠀ 펍지주식회사는 전 세계 플레이어들에게 특별한, PUBG 고유의 배틀로얄 경험을 제공하기 위해 노력하고 있으며, 인도의 열정적인 플레이어들과 지속적으로 소통하기를 희망합니다. 정기적인 콘텐츠 업데이트뿐만 아니라, 이스포츠, 커뮤니티 이벤트 등 현지 기반의 다양한 활동을 통해 인도 플레이어들과 소통할 수 있는 대안을 모색할 것입니다. ⠀ 이와 관련해 보다 자세한 내용은 추후 업데이트 예정입니다. ⠀ #배틀그라운드모바일 #모바일배틀그라운드 #PUBGMOBILE

The official announcement read:

PUBG Corporation is actively monitoring the situation around the recent bans of PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite in India.
PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.
In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans.

You can read the full announcement on PUBG's official website.

PUBG Mobile Ban

On 2nd September, the Government of India decided to ban 118 mobile applications, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. The move came after the government took note of the numerous complaints regarding the misuse of some apps for stealing and transferring users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers situated outside India.

These mobile applications were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2009.

The ban of PUBG Mobile in India has sent shockwaves through the entire gaming community, who are eagerly waiting for a quick resolution.

Published 08 Sep 2020, 11:02 IST
