PUBG Lite update: How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update will be rolled out on 13th May and would be available for download on the Google Playstore. The update is likely to bring new features like Falcon, Payload mode, BRDM-2 and much more.

The size of the update will remain around 193 MB and the servers will be taken offline on 12th May for maintenance. As soon as the maintenance ends, the update will hit the global servers and will be made available for everyone to download it officially.

Sportskeeda has created a guide to download the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update. So let's take a look at how it can be downloaded without much hassle.

How to Download PUBG Mobile Lite Update 0.17.0?

Search for PUBG Mobile lite on Google Playstore. Click on the first result and hit the update button. After downloading the update file, wait for the installation to complete. The size of the update is approximately 192MB. It may take up to 5-10 minutes to update the game, depending on your internet connection.

The official patch notes reveal that the latest update will bring a bunch of new features into the game. BRDM-2 is one of the significant additions to the game. It is a new vehicle that can be summoned at your location with the help of a flare gun. Whenever players fire the flare gun outside the white circle, the BRDM-2 vehicle will be dropped from the sky instead of an airdrop.

Apart from this, the Companion will also be introduced, which is an exclusive pet in the game. Players can own a companion by completing various missions. Payload mode, which is another new mode, will feature some exclusive weapons in the game like M3E1-A, MGL Grenade Launcher, RPG 7 and a Sawed-off Granade.