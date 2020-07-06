PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 Beta update for Android: APK download link

A step by step guide to download 0.18.2 beta update of PUBG Mobile Lite.

You can also become a beta tester for PUBG Mobile Lite by following some simple steps.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 beta update

The 0.18.1 beta update of PUBG Mobile Lite was officially rolled out a few days ago. Just after its release, the developers released 0.18.2 version in a quick span of time. In the previous version of the game, the players witnessed new 1st Anniversary Lobby, a new character, popularity feature, and a bunch of other latest additions.

The new 0.18.2 update has been released, and it's time to try out more new features and latest additions to the game.

Players can download the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 beta version by following steps listed below.

The 0.18.0 Beta Update is available to download only for Android devices because the game has not yet been released for the iOS platform. Follow the steps given below to download the beta update.

How to Download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 Beta Update

Download Link of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 Beta Update: https://bit.ly/3dx6dx6

Download the Beta Update from the above link. Navigate to the download folder and open the APK downloaded file. The size of the beta update is 552 MB and requires at least 1 GB of free space in the device. Allow installation of unknown sources by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from unknown sources. Click on the 'Install' option after going back. The installation process will take up to 5-10 minutes, depending on your phone. After completion of the installation, open the PUBG Mobile Lite Beta app and 'Sign In' using the 'Guest' account. In case you get an installation error, try downloading the update again.

After following the above mentioned steps, the game will ask you to update to the latest version. Simply click on the Update now and you'll become an early beta tester for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 version.

