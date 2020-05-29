PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta Update for Android: APK download link

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta update APK

PUBG Mobile has received some of the best updates in the past few months in which the developers surprised players with major modifications. In the previous PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update, Tencent Games released an unexpected map, 'Miramar 2.0', to the game.

In fact, in the current 0.19.0 beta version, the officials added a new Fourex map to the game which has now become a hot topic among the PUBG players.

Where could these mysterious postcards have come from?! 🗺️



Those stamps look pretty interesting! 👀 pic.twitter.com/rvhv818Own — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 19, 2020

According to the gameplay footage revealed by YouTubers, it looks like the developers merged four different terrains of PUBG Mobile maps and developed a new map Fourex.

To test this new map, PUBG Mobile has released the latest 0.19.0 beta update and the same can be downloaded by following the simple guidelines listed below.

Steps to Download and Install PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta update APK

Download link of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta APK: https://bit.ly/3c9OEml

Download the APK file of PUBG Mobile beta from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on Downloaded Files > AOS_IG0190_CE_19074No7_0.19.0.13200_Shipping_Google_CE.shell.signed.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings > Safety, and then Privacy > Install Apps From Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, open the PUBG Mobile app. Log in to the guest account and enjoy the beta version.

Note: There's no need to uninstall the standard version of PUBG Mobile to install the beta version.

The size of the beta update is around 1.5GB for Android devices. Therefore, make sure to check that your device has enough storage space to download the game.

In case the downloaded file shows the following error - "There was a problem parsing the package" - then consider downloading the APK file again and install it.