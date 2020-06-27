PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update release date officially announced

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update has been a much-anticipated one among the community.

This update will bring with it the new Livik map, among other additions.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update (Image Credits: Adi Gamer)

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update is ready to hit global servers, as the beta testing has been completed. The 0.19.0 update will bring with it the Livik map, a new cheer park, bonfire mode and much more. PUBG Mobile fans were eagerly waiting for the announcement of the update, and their thirst has finally been quenched after the company did so on their Twitter handle.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update release date

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update confirmed release date

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update will be released on 7th July 2020, and will add a lot of new features. The size of the update is not known yet, but is expected to be around 2GB. The update will be available for download from both the Google Play Store and the iOS Store.

Break new ground starting July 7th! 🚧



Version 0.19.0 arrives soon! Make sure you're prepared today! 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5qlZAp pic.twitter.com/NRAaDogHJH — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 27, 2020

How to download PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update?

How to download PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update (Image Credits: TECH Genius)

Here are the steps to download the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update on your device, after it gets released on the Android and Apple stores.

Open the Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device.

Search "PUBG Mobile" in the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list.

You will see an update option on the screen.

Click on the update option, and the download may take time, depending on the internet connection.

After the completion of the download, it will take 5-10 mins to install the update on your phone.

The Season 14 Royale Pass will be released after that, and the release date for the same is 14th July 2020. The Season 14 Royale Pass will bring in a new character, Pharoah, the M24 skin, the UAZ skin, new emotes and much more.

The exclusive Livik Map is going to be the main focus of this update, and here's its gameplay video:

