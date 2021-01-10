PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power Update: List of game modes added

Much of PUBG Mobile's success in the last few years can be credited to the periodic updates released by its developers.

The previous update of the game, PUBG Mobile 1.1, was rolled out in November last year, bringing a series of new features to the battle royale sensation.

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 update is now just around the corner and is set to be released on 12th January.

This article covers all the new game modes that are set to be added to the 1.2 patch update of PUBG Mobile.

List of all new game modes in PUBG Mobile 1.2 update

According to the patch notes, there are three game modes that will make their way to PUBG Mobile with the 1.2 update - Runic Power Gameplay, Power Armor mode and Metro Royale: Honor.

Here are the detailed patch notes for all the new modes:

Runic Power Gameplay (January 12th to March 7th)

In this mode, players will choose their Rune energy type on Spawn Island. After selecting a rune, players will get two skills. The Rune Abilities are as follows:

Flame Rune

Summon skill - Summons a wheel of flame that rolls forward slowly, dealing burn damage to enemy players it touches.

Boost skill - Adds a burning effect to your Ammo for a short time.

Arctic Rune

Summon skill - Summons an ice wall. Each block of the ice wall can be destroyed separately. When the ice wall appears, it will lift players or vehicles directly above them.

Boost skill - Adds a freezing effect to Ammo for a short time. Freezing reduces the effectiveness of healing.

Wind Rune

Summon skill - Summons a semi-transparent shield of wind that reduces the damage of bullets shot from outside the shield.

Boost skill - Increases your movement and reload speed.

Power Armor Mode

This mode will be launched in EvoGround on February 5th.

Respawn

Teammates can respawn at research stations.

Power Armor

Power Armor Chest Piece: Reduces chest damage and increases backpack capacity.

Power Armor Arm Piece: Reduces arm damage and increases melee damage.

Power Armor Leg Piece: Reduces leg damage and fall damage. Gives a quick dash ability.

Assembling the full Power Armor set unlocks its ultimate weapon, the Dragon's Breath Grenade.

Matrix Events

Matrix Event 1: Improved regional supply output.

Matrix Event 2: Multiple Matrix airdrops and significantly increased supplies in each airdrop.

Matrix Event 3: Life Detectors in research stations are activated and can be used to detect surrounding players.

Metro Royale: Honor

This mode will be launched on January 12th.