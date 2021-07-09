PUBG Mobile 1.5 update APK file size revealed

PUBG Mobile is back with yet another update. The previous one, version 1.4, was much-awaited and hyped on social media, as they are often accompanied by major changes and often introduce something new.

This time, PUBG Mobile has collaborated with Tesla, so the excitement among fans has been rising.

The upcoming PUBG Mobile 1.5 update was no exception to all that excitement and speculation. It was supposed to alter the ranking system, introduce new weapons, and bring in some new content.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update APK is now available on the official website

Like the official handles of the game notified, the update will come out on July 9th. The notice urged players to get the update as soon as possible, though those on different versions will be unable to invite each other.

The new update has introduced the Mission Ignition and made quite a few changes to the Erangel map. Pochinki is now Transit Center, and Military Base is Security Center.

Along with this, some new arms have been added specifically for Mission Ignition. The unique PUBG Mobile x Tesla collab will be available from July 9th to September 6th. Players can participate in the same after the update.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update size for Android devices

As per the official Discord channel of PUBG Mobile, the APK file size for Android devices is 1 GB. For iOS users, the file size is about 1.6 GB.

The update does not require an OBB file, and players just have to install the APK file and launch the game.

Here's how they can install the APK:

1) Users can download the new update through the APK link.

2) Once downloaded, they must tap on the file to launch the game.

3) Gamers should make sure the 'install from unknown sources' option is enabled.

As no OBB file is needed, players don't have to copy or move the files anywhere.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.5 update patch notes: New Mission Ignition mode, M63 LMG, Royale Pass changes, and more

Edited by Ravi Iyer