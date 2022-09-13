PUBG Mobile 2.2 update full patch notes: New Nusa map, Erangel changes, Gear Front mode, and more

After weeks of intense beta testing, PUBG Mobile developers are ready to release the 2.2 update in a few days.

Players have already experienced most of the content during the beta testing phase. However, the release of the new Nusa map, Erangel map upgrade, and Gear Front mode in the global client has generated quite a buzz in the community.

The patch will start rolling out on September 13, 2022, at 11:00 UTC (UTC +0). In the meantime, the developers have released patch notes that provide a comprehensive overview of what is in store for players in the days to come.

PUBG Mobile 2.2 patch notes

New Map - Nusa (From September 15, 2022, at 2:00 (UTC+0))

The Nusa is a 1×1 km tourist island map in PUBG Mobile that is set in the tropics for fast-paced matches. It will be available in Ranked and Unranked Mode.

The map has several new mechanics, weapons, and vehicles, which include the following:

New Mechanic: Special Recall

If gamers are defeated within the first four minutes of the match but still have surviving teammates, they will be able to respawn once and quickly jump back into the match with random weapons.

Super Recall activates automatically when playing solo, without the need for teammates.

New Mechanic: Zipline

Ziplines have been implemented at specific locations on Nusa. Individuals can approach them to utilize them and move around.

These ziplines are fragile and can be easily damaged.

Players can use the new Tactical Crossbow to repair them.

New Mechanic: Elevator

An elevator has been installed in every hotel in Telepak Town.

Players can utilize it to move around the floors to outflank the opponent.

New Weapon: Tactical Crossbow

A Tactical Crossbow can shoot a rope to repair ziplines or use flaming bolts to set certain buildings on fire.

New Weapon: NS2000 Shotgun

NS2000 Shotgun shoots accurately at medium and short range.

It shoots 12 gauge shells when firing from the hip and 12 gauge slugs while ADS.

New Vehicle: Quad

The Quad is a light and nimble two-seater vehicle that can be used to move quickly through undulating terrain while retaining excellent stability and does not flip over easily.

Major Update - Erangel (Available after release of PUBG Mobile 2.2 update)

There are many structural changes to the Erangel map. It is playable in Ranked and Unranked Mode.

New Structure: Bicycle Shed

Bicycle sheds have been added to the edge of the Erangel map.

Mountain Bikes will spawn here periodically.

Hospital and Mylta Power Updates

The Hospital and Mylta Power structures have been updated to streamline combat and the search for supplies.

Ferry Pier update

Two new ports will be added to the southwest of the Farm and the south of the Sosnovka Military Base.

The port layouts and resources have been optimized to add more open areas for players to gear up.

New Weather: Rainbow

A new weather effect for Erangel to make things more visually pleasing.

New Mechanic: Flash Shop

Flash Shop is a discount shop that pops up in Erangel from time to time.

New System: Gas Station

Vehicles may now be refueled at the gas stations in Erangel.

All things come at a price. So players should be sure that they have the means to pay for it.

New System: Targeted Supply Crates

Crates inside buildings in Erangel in PUBG Mobile have been updated to reflect three different types: medical, token, and military supplies.

Themed Mode - Gear Front

The new Gear Front mode will be available in PUBG Mobile from September 29, 2022, at 2:00 (UTC +0) until November 14, 2022, at 23:59 (UTC+0). It supports Nusa (Ranked), Erangel (Ranked), and Livik (Ranked) maps.

Eight skills await in the new PUBG Mobile game mode.

Skills

Playzone Analysis.

Vehicle Air Drop

Supply Scan

Gliding Doll

Black Market

Lucky Backpack

Healing Smoke

European-Style Themed Area - Strange Town

The themed area will be available in ranked Erangel in PUBG Mobile from September 29, 2022, at 2:00 (UTC +0) until November 14, 2022, at 23:59 (UTC+0).

The town also has two pilotable flying Hot Air Balloons in the form of Andy's Puppet.

Firearm Balancing

The stats of weapons have been adjusted in the PUBG Mobile 2.2 update. They are as follows:

Airdrop weapons

AUG: Increased the base damage, firing rate, and reload speed. It reduced the hip fire spread.

Increased the base damage, firing rate, and reload speed. It reduced the hip fire spread. Mk14: Slightly reduced the firing rate. We increased the bullet travel speed and reduced the weapon damage drop-off. Slightly reduced the recoil.

Designated Marksman Rifles

SKS: Slightly reduced the recoil duration of single shots. Increased recoil recovery speed. Reduced screen shakes when firing with a scope. Increased the base damage from 53 to 55. Increased the damage multiplier of shots against the torso from 1 to 1.05

Slightly reduced the recoil duration of single shots. Increased recoil recovery speed. Reduced screen shakes when firing with a scope. Increased the base damage from 53 to 55. Increased the damage multiplier of shots against the torso from 1 to 1.05 Mini14: Reduced horizontal recoil multiplier slightly. Increased the base damage from 46 to 49 and the damage multiplier of torso shots from 1 to 1.05 and reduced the overall recoil growth when firing continuously.

New Season: Cycle 3 Season 8

Start date: September 20, 2022, at 2:00 (UTC +0)

September 20, 2022, at 2:00 (UTC +0) End date: November 18, 2022, at 23:59 (UTC+0).

November 18, 2022, at 23:59 (UTC+0). Added sub-tiers to Ace and above. Every 100 points is a mini-tier, and players can accumulate stars.

New titles for players in Ace Master and above.

Other gameplay (Metro Royale)

Increase in the penetration resistance of the Cobra Helmet and Armor.

Removed a bug where the talents behave erratically in some situations.

Safety Improvements

Players who harm teammates and are reported will be banned from playing multiplayer modes.

Increase in the Merit requirement of Arena, Unranked - Classic Mode, Quick Match, Sniper Training, Arcade Mode - War, Payload, and other multiplayer modes to 80.

The time players are banned from playing matches due to harming a teammate will only decrease when the player is online in the game.

System Improvements

Basic Experience Improvements

Added the Firearm Inspection feature (AKM, M416, SCAR-L, M762, M16A4, SKS, UMP45, Thompson SMG, DP28, and VSS.)

Training Grounds Improvements.

Control and Display Improvements.

Improved the categories for Reporting during matches.

Vehicle Improvements: Improved the handling of the Coupe RB.

Combat Communication Improvements.

Results Improvements.

Inventory and shop UI improvement.

Social

Optimized pre-team-up chat function.

The friends limit is raised to 300.

Improved the visual presentation of Profile Cards.

Increased the character limit of chat messages on the Lobby Chat channel from 64 to 96.

Cheer Park

Cheer Park now holds 40 players.

Mail

Gift Center is now divided into requesting gifts and sending gifts.

Players may now add new friends or start chats with friends directly from the Notification Center.

Players can read the detailed patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 2.2 update on the game's official website.

