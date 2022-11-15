PUBG Mobile 2.3 update patch notes: Lionel Messi collaboration, Football Mania themed mode, and more

After several days of intensive testing, the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update is now ready to be pushed out, and the process begins today. The patch is highly anticipated in the community due to the game's collaboration with footballing giant Lionel Messi.

The PUBG Mobile 2.3 update will be available to all players, irrespective of the platform, in the early hours on November 17, 2022. Those who download the latest version will receive 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Magical Night Helmet (3d).

The developers have also released patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update, and readers can check them out in the section below.

PUBG Mobile 2.3 update patch notes

Listed below are the detailed patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update:

Themed Mode - Football Mania (Lionel Messi Collaboration)

New Themed Area - Football Carnival

Mine pit area is transformed into the grand Football Carnival.

It features Middle Eastern architecture in an area full of supplies and themed items.

Zorb Football Vehicle is available to travel quickly around the Carnival using the rail system.

Prize Room will open after countdown ends, and players can compete over amazing resources.

Launchers will be available for a limited time.

Respawn Cards will get spawned in the urban area. Players who are eliminated in the Football Carnival can respawn and dive back.

Football-themed Items, Vehicles, Gameplay

Available in Erangel, Livik, and Nusa in PUBG Mobile

New tactical item (Messi's Golden Shoes) : Players can pick up and utilize this item to sprint. Activate it again while sprinting to perform a feint maneuver.

: Players can pick up and utilize this item to sprint. Activate it again while sprinting to perform a feint maneuver. New tactical item (Wonder Football): Kick the Wonder Football with a curved kick. Shortly, enemies within a specific range will be drawn toward where the ball ends up landing.

Kick the Wonder Football with a curved kick. Shortly, enemies within a specific range will be drawn toward where the ball ends up landing. New one-person vehicle (Zorb Football Vehicle): Picking up and using the Zorb Football Vehicle will envelop the player into a giant moving football, which can be controlled with a joystick.

Picking up and using the Zorb Football Vehicle will envelop the player into a giant moving football, which can be controlled with a joystick. Football Arena (available in Erangel and Livik): Football Arenas will appear in particular locations.

Erangel exclusive gameplay mechanics

Football Flare Gun: Flare Guns to be replaced by special Football Flare Guns. After using them, football airdrops will appear, which can be pushed around like a ball.

Flare Guns to be replaced by special Football Flare Guns. After using them, football airdrops will appear, which can be pushed around like a ball. Giga Football: Giga Footballs are large-sized covers that will randomly appear in the form of footballs, and players can push them around.

Giga Footballs are large-sized covers that will randomly appear in the form of footballs, and players can push them around. Football-themed Spawn Island: Spawn Island or Erangel will feature Messi's Golden Shoes, Wonder Footballs, Zorb Football Vehicles, and the football rails of Football Carnival.

Official Aftermath Mode in PUBG Mobile

Available from 2022/12/02 at 02:00:00 (UTC +0) in PUBG Mobile

Map updates: Aftermath mode's map is now based on Livik's latest version.

Aftermath mode's map is now based on Livik's latest version. Armor upgrades: Armor in the mode can be upgraded into Enhanced Vests.

Armor in the mode can be upgraded into Enhanced Vests. Firearm upgrades: Upgrade Crates spawn on the map and can be used to upgrade firearms.

Upgrade Crates spawn on the map and can be used to upgrade firearms. New Energy mechanics: Energy doesn't drop over time and now restores health.

Energy doesn't drop over time and now restores health. Consumables adjustments: New First Aid Kits and Energy Drinks have been added.

New First Aid Kits and Energy Drinks have been added. Crates: Aftermath also has crates and players can get valuable supplies.

Aftermath also has crates and players can get valuable supplies. New Bunkers: Eight bunkers with guards can be found on the map, and defeating them gives access to supplies.

Eight bunkers with guards can be found on the map, and defeating them gives access to supplies. Semi Truck: Semi Trucks spawn randomly and breaking the lock provides great supplies.

Semi Trucks spawn randomly and breaking the lock provides great supplies. Medicine Cabinet: Interactive medical device is mounted on the wall and can recover health.

Interactive medical device is mounted on the wall and can recover health. Guard Posts: Four Guard Posts will be available on the map with guards and crates. Defeat them to receive supplies.

Four Guard Posts will be available on the map with guards and crates. Defeat them to receive supplies. Recall Towers: Locations of players using a Recall Tower will be made public. They have to defend for a while before they can recall teammates.

Locations of players using a Recall Tower will be made public. They have to defend for a while before they can recall teammates. Shop Recalls: Spend Shop Tokens to recall teammates.

Map Updates

Nusa Map

Crate improvements : Crates appear in more locations.

: Crates appear in more locations. Building improvements: LOD brightness of buildings in Nusa has been improved.

LOD brightness of buildings in Nusa has been improved. Terrain improvements: Warping of some terrain has been fixed.

Warping of some terrain has been fixed. Mini-map improvements: Improvement in the PCOB mini-map performance to reduce distortion.

Erangel Map Updates

Supply Warehouse: Special Supply Warehouse added in Erangel with advanced supplies.

Special Supply Warehouse added in Erangel with advanced supplies. Stalber improvements: Reduction in the complexity of some layouts.

Reduction in the complexity of some layouts. Stalber Cable Car: Three cable car routes to Stalber has been added.

Three cable car routes to Stalber has been added. Vehicle Radar: Vehicle Radar added to the Supply Shop and it can be used to scan for vehicles.

Livik Map Updates

Weather System: Dawn and dusk weather added.

Dawn and dusk weather added. Refinery improvements: Tweaked the area to improve combat experience.

Other Mode Updates in PUBG Mobile

Payload

Recall & Respawn: Adjustment in Recall mechanics. Each player will have 1 respawn chance and they can recall teammates without picking up their tag.

Metro Royale

New weapon: New NS2000 Shotgun.

New NS2000 Shotgun. Shop: Two newly-added items will be sold in the Shop.

Firearm Updates

NS2000

Improvement in firing performance while aiming down sights and the reloading action

Kar98K

Damage: Increased from 79 to 82.

Increased from 79 to 82. Limb shot damage multiplier: Increased from 0.475 to 0.55.

Increased from 0.475 to 0.55. Bullet speed: Increased from 760m/s to 850m/s.

Increased from 760m/s to 850m/s. Bolt-action speed and firing interval: Reduced by 30%.

M24

Limb shot damage multiplier: Increased from 0.475 to 0.55.

Increased from 0.475 to 0.55. Bullet speed: Increased from 760m/s to 850m/s.

Increased from 760m/s to 850m/s. Bolt-action speed and firing interval: Reduced by 30%.

AWM

Limb shot damage multiplier: Increased from 0.475 to 0.55.

Increased from 0.475 to 0.55. Bolt-action speed and firing interval: Reduced by 20%.

Vehicle Updates

Mountain Bike: Mountain Bike balances better than it used to do..

Sniper Rifle Attachment Improvements

Compensator (Snipers)

Adjustment: 10% increase in effective range of firearm

10% increase in effective range of firearm Adjustment: 10% reduction in bullet spread.

Flash Hider (Snipers)

Adjustment: 5% reduction in bullet spread.

Cheek Pad

Adjustment: 10% reduction in bullet spread.

10% reduction in bullet spread. Adjustment: 10% reduction in bullet spread when scoped

Basic Experience Improvements

In-game Creation System

Creation System is added and can be accessed through the Emote icon. Use it to take creative pictures and clips.

Original photo feature from the Cheer Park and Results page is integrated into the Creation System.

Battle System

Visual effect of enabling or disabling the flight route adjusted

Added distances to the Elimination Broadcast (in case of long-range elimination)

Chat button remains after winning a match.

Recommended settings added to the settings.

Crosshair remains after being knocked down to help mark things.

Fixed the issue that caused players to not make footstep sounds.

Adjusted footstep sounds to distinguish teammate and enemy footsteps.

Mini-map can now be opened when held and closed when released (enable from settings)

New concise marks that do not block the field of view (enable from settings)

Single Joystick controls for vehicles automatically use the button size and position set.

Cheer Park

Added new Penalty Kick Shootout and new bouncy Zorb Football Vehicle

Recall

Improved Recall icon

Adjusted the height when respawning in different maps

Improved the flight route of Super Recall in themed modes.

Popularity Gifts

New Super Sports Car, Winner's Trophy, and Pan Gifts.

Improved how Popularity Gifts are shown

Improved the internal logic and feedback.

Improved the display of the Popularity Gift panel.

Improved the icons.

Data

Added gender to the UI of several pages.

Fixed bugs and improved the data page.

PUBG Mobile Social System Improvements

Added smart recommendations for quick voice messages

Other Mainstream Social Feature Improvements

A category for generated clips added to Highlights in Career Results.

Error messages that players encounter when spectating are more detailed.

Training Grounds

Added smart recommendations for quick voice messages

Unite for One Goal Events in PUBG Mobile

Rank Up With Friends

Event Period: 2022/11/20 (02:00:00) to 2022/12/03 (23:59:59)

2022/11/20 (02:00:00) to 2022/12/03 (23:59:59) Team-Up Rating Protection

Team-Up Bonus Rating Points

Team-Up Double Challenge Points

Team-Up Double Popularity from LIKEs

Team-Up Double Synergy

Unite Your Team

Team Creation Period: Check past team-up data with friends and create personal football team.

Check past team-up data with friends and create personal football team. Event Period: 2022/11/20 (02:00:00) to 2022/11/26 (00:00:00)

2022/11/20 (02:00:00) to 2022/11/26 (00:00:00) Match Period: 2022/11/26 (02:00:00) to 2022/12/11 (00:00:00)

2022/11/26 (02:00:00) to 2022/12/11 (00:00:00) Stats Viewing Period: 2022/12/11 (00:00:00) to 2022/12/18 (23:59:59)

2022/12/11 (00:00:00) to 2022/12/18 (23:59:59) After the event starts, players are randomly matched together for a football match. Earn tokens from matches and use them to redeem rewards.

Winning Choice

Event Period: 2022/11/20 (02:00:00) to 2022/12/03 (23:59:59)

2022/11/20 (02:00:00) to 2022/12/03 (23:59:59) Predict the outcome of any match before it plays. Predicting correctly will provide rewards.

Top 100 players will win a title.

Well Wishes

Event Period: 2022/11/20 (02:00:00) to (2022/12/18) 23:59:59

2022/11/20 (02:00:00) to (2022/12/18) 23:59:59 Send gifts to participating teams and cheer for them.

Top 3 supporters of each team will be shown on the ranking's front page.

Each team is ranked based on total Cheer Value of gifts they receive.

During the event, the World Chat will have a dedicated Topic Chat.

Lucky Teammates

Event Period: 2022/11/20 (02:00:00) 2022/12/18 (23:59:59)

2022/11/20 (02:00:00) 2022/12/18 (23:59:59) The system will recommend Lucky Teammates every week. Win Ranked Classic matches with Lucky Teammates to get bonus rating points.

It can only be activated once per week.

Friends Interaction Record

Check detailed team-up data with friends from the past 6 seasons in PUBG Mobile.

It includes data like team-up time, team-up wins, points earned, and more.

Season

New PUBG Mobile Season: Cycle 3 Season 9

Rewards: C3S9 Glasses, C3S9 Set, C3S9 Parachute, C3S9 - M24, C3S9 Mask, and C3S9 Cover.

C3S9 Glasses, C3S9 Set, C3S9 Parachute, C3S9 - M24, C3S9 Mask, and C3S9 Cover. Tier Goal system: Receive rewards for setting and reaching a goal.

Other PUBG Mobile Improvements

Recall System

New Recall System integrated into PUBG Mobile. Invite returning players and team up to get Recall Tokens.

When players recall someone, that person will receive a notification.

Added an invite pop-up Finish reward to the Recall System.

Other bug fixes and improvements

Connection

New 2-player Partner Pose Emote.

Improved filling in information for Synergy Recruitment.

Added a Personal Space screenshot display.

Added a sharing feature.

Merit

Merit recovery speed of players with repeat violations is reduced.

Security Detection Improvements

The Security Detection system is upgraded to better detect cheats.

Better detection and punishment of other game violations (teaming behavior and more)

Improved detection of illicit third-party trading in-game.

Enhanced the suppression of circulating illicit information via in-game features.

Bug Fixes

Multiple bugs related to teammate icons, voice messages, game crash, abnormal movement speed, and incorrect rendering have been fixed.

You can read the complete PUBG Mobile 2.3 update patch notes by clicking on this link.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play PUBG Mobile.

