PUBG Mobile 2.4 update patch notes: Martial Showdown mode, Erangel update, and more

PUBG Mobile 2.4 is the first major update for the title in 2023. With it, the developers have set the tone right to mold the battle royale game into an even greater experience. Along with Gear Front's return, along with the fan-favorite mode Metro Royale, this patch also introduces a brand new one named Martial Showdown.

The latest PUBG Mobile 2.4 update has only started rolling out and will be available to gamers by early January 6, 2023, irrespective of the platform. Additionally, the developers have released patch notes, providing a complete overview of what is to come in the game.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title.

PUBG Mobile 2.4 update patch notes

The new mode is among the highlights of the update (Image via Garena)

The PUBG Mobile 2.4 update has brought many changes to the game. Some of these are:

New theme: Martial Showdown (available in Erangel and Livik)

New sights and gameplay

Martial Arts Arena: These structures will appear in the game, and only half will be open to the players. After the timer ends, the remaining half will be unlocked.

These structures will appear in the game, and only half will be open to the players. After the timer ends, the remaining half will be unlocked. New gameplay - Back For Honor: Once gamers are eliminated and a teammate recalls them, they can initiate a Back For Honor mission to obtain rewards.

Themed vehicles and items in PUBG Mobile

New vehicle - Dancing Lion

New item - Explosive Bow

New item - Grappling Hook

Blessing Kite and Blessing Lantern

Kung Fu Steamed Bun

Gear Front Updates (available in Erangel and Livik from February 15)

Added two new skills

New skill - Player Launcher: Brand-new launching device for high-powered traversal.

Brand-new launching device for high-powered traversal. New skill - Tactical Camouflage: A special Camo Suit that increases climbing speed over obstacles.

Other skills adjustment

Gamers can purchase Supply Crates in the Black Market.

Lucky Backpack has merged with Supply Scan, and features of both skills will be available to select the former.

Playzone Analysis has now been merged with Vehicle Air Drop as well.

Trace improvements: Trace will also mark enemies hit by Grenades and Molotov Cocktails.

Erangel Map updates

In some high-altitude regions of Erangel, Hang Gliders will spawn.

A new elevator is available at Galata Tower.

Metro Royale Updates (available in PUBG Mobile from January 9, 2023)

New Map: Misty Port - Now available in Basic Mode and Advanced Mode.

Now available in Basic Mode and Advanced Mode. New Draw Packs in Metro Royale's Black Market.

New Fabled items with 1-2 special traits.

A Gallery feature is now available in Metro Royale, where you can view all special traits.

New Weapon Honey Badger, Honey Badger (Cobra), Honey Badger (Steel Front) will be available.

Firearms and vehicle updates

New firearms

Honey Badger fires 7.62mm rounds and has a relatively high firing rate.

Found in Erangel, Sanhok, and Livik.

QBZ improvements

Base damage: 41 -> 42.

Reload speed for empty magazine: 3.66s -> 3.1s.

Reload speed for half-empty magazine: 3.0s -> 2.5s.

FAMAS improvements

Bullet spread when moving is reduced by 20%.

Maximum horizontal recoil is slightly reduced.

Reload speed for Empty magazine: 4.6s -> 3.6s.

Reload speed for Half-empty magazine: 2.7s -> 2.5s.

UZI

The weapon switch speed is increased by 35%.

Bullet spread when moving is reduced by 30%.

UMP45

The weapon switch speed is increased by 35%.

Bullet spread when moving is reduced by 20%.

Decreased damage drop-off and increased long-range damage.

PP-19 Bizon

The weapon switch speed is increased by 35%.

Bullet spread when moving is reduced by 20%.

Base damage: 35 -> 37.

Vehicles

New vehicle: A 2-Seat Bike: A passenger may sit in the rear seat and operate firearms with one hand.

Motorcycle Ride Improvements.

Bicycle Sheds now spawn 2-Seat Bikes.

System improvements in PUBG Mobile

General improvements

Classic map improvements.

New feature to display statistics on Spawn Island.

When the mini-map is expanded, the route lines become thinner so as not to obscure information.

Lucky teammates

This new system recommends players as lucky every week.

Team up with these lucky teammates and win Ranked matches together in Classic Mode to get additional rating points.

These bonus points perks will only be triggered with each lucky teammate once per week.

Shared Portable Closet

You can share Portable Closet with their Partners.

Shared Portable Closet may only be accessed while joining the game with a shared Partner. It will be available in both the Classic and Cheer Park game modes.

In-match Social Button

A new Social button added to the game allows you to check teammate info, add friends and give RP Respect.

Popularity Gifts

Improved the quick-sending of Popularity Gifts with better visuals of radio messages.

New rewards will be available for Weekly Popularity Ranking and Weekly Clout Ranking.

Social Player Card

A Social Player Card feature allows players to set up and display their personalized Player Cards.

Available elements include personal tag, voice preference, and preferred weapons and modes.

Chat

The character limit of chat messages in the Lobby Chat channel increased to 128.

Chat Recruit

A new option to filter the language for Chat Recruit.

The messages of up to three different languages can be filtered at once.

Recall System

Recall System now directly shows the interaction record with returning players.

Season Review expected to be available in PUBG Mobile from February

Players can access Season Review via the Career Stats page.

The Season Review has been redesigned graphically with the addition of Tier points, battle stats, team-up data, and other information.

Improved share feature.

Gamers can send friend requests and Popularity gifts when viewing another player's Season Review.

Cheer Park improvements

Quick Draw and Duel Ring improvements.

Other

Social Lobby update.

Chat Report improvement.

Valentine's Day event.

Lobby Pop-Up improvement.

New Season: Cycle 4 Season 10

New PUBG Mobile Cycle 4 Season 10 will be available from January 17, 2023, at 2:00 am to March 20, 2023, at 23:59.

New rewards comprises C4S10 Glasses, C4S10 Set, C4S10 Parachute, C4S10 - AUG, C4S10 Mask, and C4S10 Cover.

Four new season titles (Phenom, Almighty, Medic, Summit).

Added the ranking points display for the Conqueror tier.

All-Talent Championship

PUBG Mobile All-Talent Championship starts from January 1-March 6 2023 (UTC+0).

New rewards in the Event Shop.

New All-Talent Championship S11 Crate rewards: Dazzling Dance Set (Legendary), Dazzling Dance Cover (Legendary), Mysterious Magician Set (Epic), Drifter - Vector (Epic), Cuddly Croc - UMP45 (Epic), Glorious Sunset Parachute (Epic), Drifter - UZI (Epic).

New rewards for first and second runner-up position: Will to Win Set (Legendary), Will to Win Cover (Legendary), Drifter - UZI (Epic), Extreme Racing Parachute (Epic), Peculiar Magician Set (Epic).

Safety improvements

Account security: The settings can now include a guide for raising account security.

The settings can now include a guide for raising account security. Merit: Merit penalties for Spawn Island violations.

Merit penalties for Spawn Island violations. Report related: Players can now see a list of players that knocked them down or eliminated them on the Report page in Classic Mode.

Players can now see a list of players that knocked them down or eliminated them on the Report page in Classic Mode. Security detection improvements: Improved detection of cheats.

You can read the complete PUBG Mobile 2.4 update patch notes here!

