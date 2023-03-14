PUBG Mobile 2.5 update patch notes: 5th Anniversary, World of Wonder, new themed gameplay, and more

The countdown for the release of the PUBG Mobile 2.5 update is now underway. After a long spell of beta testing during February and March, a new update is in the pipeline, and it is only a matter of days before players will be able to access the latest version.

The developers have released patch notes for the upcoming update, which offer a comprehensive overview of the content lined up for players. While the fifth-anniversary celebration is the main focus of the latest version, the new game modes are also generating a lot of buzz in the community.

PUBG Mobile 2.5 update patch notes

Here are the official patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 2.5 update:

5th Anniversary Themed Gameplay: Imagiversary (Available from March 18, 2023)

Brand New Environments

Imagination Plaza: A 110×110 area that contains loads of crates.

A 110×110 area that contains loads of crates. Imagination District: A 60×60 area with supply rewards that can be obtained after occupying locations.

Themed Gameplay Items & Features

Block Cover: They are found in crates across the map and come in 3 shapes. After using Block Cover, it will create a wall that can be used for several purposes.

They are found in crates across the map and come in 3 shapes. After using Block Cover, it will create a wall that can be used for several purposes. Portable Trampoline: These can be picked from the ground or received through crates. Use them to bounce in the air and move around.

These can be picked from the ground or received through crates. Use them to bounce in the air and move around. Dual-Purpose Cannon: Dual-Purpose Cannon can be obtained from crates or the ground. Players can use them to launch themselves or launch throwables farther away than usual.

Dual-Purpose Cannon can be obtained from crates or the ground. Players can use them to launch themselves or launch throwables farther away than usual. Supply Converter: Players can receive new supplies by converting them 2-for-1 using the device found in the backpack.

New World of Wonder Mode (Available with PUBG Mobile 2.5 update)

Map Templates

Bird's Perch: 100×100 empty map template.

100×100 empty map template. Coral Reef: 300×300 empty map template.

300×300 empty map template. Jade Realm: 500×500 empty map template.

500×500 empty map template. Erangel: 8000×8000 empty map template.

DIY Gameplay Experience

Players can design their own scenery by employing the various buildings, decorations, and objects officially made available.

Gear Front Updates (Available from April 20, 2023)

Maps: Erangel and Livik

Erangel and Livik Jet-Boost Board skill: Use to travel quickly in mid-air using a Jet-Boost Board.

Payload Mode Updates (Available with PUBG Mobile 2.5 update)

Tank: Armored and powerful tanks made available in Payload Mode.

Armored and powerful tanks made available in Payload Mode. Tank Air Drops: Use the special Tank Flare Gun to call a tank.

Use the special Tank Flare Gun to call a tank. Shop recalls: Users can use Shop Tokens at Supply Shop to recall eliminated teammates.

Users can use Shop Tokens at Supply Shop to recall eliminated teammates. Supplies: The chance to get M202 quad-barrel rocket launcher from the Super Air Drop and Super Weapon Crate.

Metro Royale Updates (Available from March 17, 2023)

New Workstation feature: From the Lobby, players can dismantle Locked Crates via the Workstation. Dismantling will take some time, and they will subsequently receive rewards with a slight possibility of acquiring Fabled Equipment.

From the Lobby, players can dismantle Locked Crates via the Workstation. Dismantling will take some time, and they will subsequently receive rewards with a slight possibility of acquiring Fabled Equipment. New equipment protection feature : Players can use Metro Cash on the Loadout page to get equipment protection service.

: Players can use Metro Cash on the Loadout page to get equipment protection service. Elimination Broadcasts will be played during gameplay.

Issues with floating items fixed and improved layouts in Misty Port.

The firing interval of grenade launchers was fixed.

Map Updates

Livik map: The waterfall effects have been improved. (Available with release of PUBG Mobile 2.5 update)

The waterfall effects have been improved. (Available with release of PUBG Mobile 2.5 update) Erangel map: IP collaboration statues are added to Erangel, and players can approach them to receive rewards. (Available from April 14, 2023)

Firearm Adjustments & Updates

Firearm placement adjustment

NS2000 shotgun is available in Livik.

Light Machine Gun balance adjustments

DP28: Improved default ammo count, hip firing accuracy, and limb damage. Running speed also slightly improved.

Improved default ammo count, hip firing accuracy, and limb damage. Running speed also slightly improved. M249: Improved base damage, lowered horizontal and vertical recoil, and lowered muzzle movement while firing.

Tactical attachment and slots

Players can equip DP28 and M249 with the Gun Shield attachment.

Firearm animation adjustments

Reload animations of S1897, DBS, Win94, Kar98K, Mosin-Nagant, M24, and AWM have been improved.

Firearm inspection animation is available for all firearms other than pistols, crossbows, and melee weapons.

Vehicle placement adjustment

Monster Truck is available in Miramar.

General Improvements

Follow Along Emotes

With the Follow Along Emotes feature, players can follow along with other players' Emotes when teaming up in Lobby and during matches.

Creation Mode Updates (Available with PUBG Mobile 2.5 update)

Players can swap outfits in Creation Mode.

Players can enable scene effects in Creation Mode.

Players can display companions in Creation Mode.

New Gameplay: Nusa Tycoon (Available from March 16, 2023)

For the duration of the event, every player will receive their own island. They will be able to upgrade buildings on the island and increase the island's prosperity by using Nusa Coins.

Players will notice an improved button graphic in the Lobby as prosperity rises. They can upgrade the buildings and manage the island to unlock more modern appearances.

Main buildings

Regal Resort

Mysterious Cavern

Cargo Terminal

New PUBG Mobile Season: Cycle 4 Season 11 (Available from March 21, 2023)

Rewards: C4S11 Glasses, C4S11 Set, C4S11 Parachute, C4S11 - Groza, C4S11 Mask, C4S11 Cover.

C4S11 Glasses, C4S11 Set, C4S11 Parachute, C4S11 - Groza, C4S11 Mask, C4S11 Cover. The Tier Protection displayed in the Lobby has been improved.

The display of the Season Shop has been improved.

Players can share Season Recaps to Moments and Clans.

System Improvements

Classic Mode Improvements

In-Match System

In-Match Feature Improvements

Popularity Battle Event

Social Feature Improvements

Recall System

Mail Feature Improvements

Other feature improvements

Safety Improvements

Account Security

Multiple Security Detection Improvements

Bug Fixes

Multiple bugs fixed

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to play PUBG Mobile on their devices.

