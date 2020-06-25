PUBG Mobile: 420op and Aladin join Team IND, Zigsaw joins SynerGE for PMWL 2020

Roster shuffle is a common factor of every eSports organization, which is necessary to keep things fresh.

PUBG Mobile World League will be held from July 10 to August 9.

PUBG Mobile has become a popular name in the Indian eSports scene. Recently, PUBG Mobile announced the World Championship 2020 with a prize pool of $5,000,000. It consists of two seasons of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL). PUBG Mobile World League will be held from July 10 to August 9.

As the eSports scene in India is flourishing, there are a lot of changes that happen daily in rosters of eSports organizations. Some of the latest roster shuffles are listed below:

Roster shuffle in PUBG Mobile

Zigsaw(Ajay Karangale) has joined SynerGE for PMWL as Shyrder will play as 5th player due to some personal reasons. Zigsaw was a part of 7seas eSports and played PMIT with Rising Hydra that finished 4th in that tournament. SynerGE has already Qualified for PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

420op (Raghav Shivam) has joined Team Ind after a successful tenure at U Mumba eSports. U Mumba's roster was released after PMPL 2020. 420op was the top fragger in PMCO semifinals and 4th highest fragger in PMPL South Asia finals.

Aladin(Taha Khamkar) from Team Ins has joined Team Ind for PMWL. Aladin played with GodLike in PMCO Spring 2019 and PMIT with Team BYR.

Rayed has joined Godlike for PMWL 2020. He is an underdog player who played for PMIT champions Revenge Esports before joining Godlike.

Vampire has also joined Godlike for PMWL. PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) will be held from July 10 to August 9.

Clash UNIVERSE(Aditya), who is a Youtuber with 2.5million subscribers, has joined Orange Rock. Casetoo, who has 1.98mn subs on Youtube, has also joined the eSports organization. Recently, Tanisha, Ocean Sharma, and Gill have also affiliated themselves with Orange Rock Esports.

Bhishma has joined Vsgcrawlers and is already playing PMIS 2020 with them. They have already qualified for the semi finals.