PUBG Mobile: 8Bit announces new roster for upcoming tournaments

The very popular Indian mobile Esports organisation, 8Bit, has announced its roster for upcoming tournaments. After a lot of tryouts, the company has signed NeoNyke and Akshat to represent them in PUBG Mobile events.

New PUBG Mobile roster of 8bit

8bit Akshu

8bit Omega

8bit Akshat

8bit NeoNyke

These young talents have achieved great success as individuals. NeoNyke has represented his former teams at the ESL Finals, PMIS 2020 and the PMCO 2020 semifinals. Omega has done well at 2019's PMCO Fall Split and the PMIS 2019. Akshat has played for his former line-ups at the ESL 2020 Grand Finals and the PMIS 2020. This new roster has the potential to be one of the best.

8Bit's previous roster consisted of Gyrogod, Omega, Akshu, Akshat and Cloak in the main lineup. They is one of the oldest Indian Esports organisations, owned by Animesh "8bit Thug" Agarwal and Lokesh "8bit Goldy" Jain.

This organisation has been active for a couple of years now. Apart from PUBG Mobile, they are also is involved in Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Free Fire. The brand also has a number of streamers and content creators to influence the gaming community in India.

Currently, they have a shared gaming facility at Navi Mumbai, along with Team SouL.

Ahead of the PMPL Season 2, the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship and the PUBG Mobile Global Championship, every organisation is hustling to build their best squads to fight for the multi-million dollar prize pools of these events. Being one of the top talent hunters, 8bit has contributed a considerable number of pros to the PUBG Mobile eSports scene.

8bit Thug

8bit Esports' rosters:

8bit Clash Royale: Smoke, Mabbas, Saif

8bit Free Fire: VK, Lordraj, Sanjeev, RDP, KunalJr (They recently won the Battle Arena Championship).

8bit Clash of Clans: 8bit Ashish,8bit Jayz,8bit Akku,8bit Archit

Content creators: Raven, Mamba, Rebel, Pothead, Beg4mercy, Mafia, K18, Mcqueen, Pothead.