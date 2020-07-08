PUBG Mobile: Aderr joins Cloud9

Cloud9 was founded in 2013, and is one of the most-famous and respected eSports organisations in the world

Aderr has joined C9 ahead of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020, which is commencing from 10th July.

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 is starting from 10th July, and qualified teams are making changes to their rosters so that they can improve synergy and gameplay, and be ready for the much-anticipated PUBG Mobile event.

In the latest roster addition news, Cloud9 (C9), one of the most successful teams from North America, has announced Sergey “Aderr” Pomerantsev as the newest addition to its PUBG Mobile roster. He is from Russia, and was a member of PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) World Cup 2019 winners UNIQUE's team. Aderr also won both the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring and Fall, Europe 2019, events.

Recently, C9 secured fourth place at the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas and won 13,450 USD, also securing a berth in the 425,000 USD PMWL. Although Aderr played for C9 at the PMPL Americas, the official announcement was made today.

C9 also informed that Terron Perkisas Nguyen would be staying with the team as a substitute.

Cloud9 roster for PMWL West after Aderr's addition

C9 Beowulf (Jack Schultz) C9 Uneven (Tybalt Mallet) C9 Aderr ( Sergey Pomerantsev) C9 Pyrrha (Benjamin LeafMeeker) C9 Perkisas (Terron Nguyen) (substitute)

About Cloud9

Cloud9 was founded in 2013, and is one of the most-famous and respected organisations in the world of eSports. C9 is based in Los Angeles, California, and has its presence in games like League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, Overwatch, Fortnite, Rainbow Six Siege, Hearthstone, Super Smash Bros Melee, World of Warcraft, PUBG Mobile and Teamfight Tactics.

About PUBG Mobile World League

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 is commencing from 10th July, and is being conducted in two regions: West and East. In the former, we have teams from the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. PMWL 2020 has a prize pool of 850,000 USD, divided equally among both regions (425,000 USD prize pool each). The tournament will start at 8:00 PM CEST/11:00 AM PST/11:30 PM IST on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube/Twitch/Facebook channels.