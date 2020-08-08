PUBG Mobile announces collaboration with Metro Exodus

PUBG Mobile never disappoints its community in terms of exciting updates and collaborations with different franchises to bring stunning and unique battle royale content. And on 7th August, the company announced its newest collaboration, with Metro Exodus, to bring a new event in the upcoming update.

You may have claimed a Chicken Dinner... but you haven't seen anything yet! 🗺️



Be sure to stay tuned for our collaboration with Metro Exodus, the latest video game in the acclaimed @MetroVideoGame series! More details coming soon! 👉 https://t.co/V8wiKgp7XD pic.twitter.com/DCyu8PERgo — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 7, 2020

Metro Exodus is a first person shooter (FPS) game developed by 4A games, available on PC, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. The horror-themed FPS is set in the winter of 2035, just one year after the events of Metro: Last Light. In a post-apocalyptic world, after the Nuclear War and with some old characters returning from Last Light, the gameplay has been received highly-positive rating from gamers across all platforms.

We have seen PUBG Mobile collaborating frequently with movie franchises or video games on different platforms. But this time, it's going to be on another level, as Metro Exodus is already massive on all the platforms. For the first time, gamers will feel the vibe of this masterpiece within their favourite Battle Royale matches or the Evo Ground.

Previous PUBG Mobile collabs have been successful

The audience is expecting a lot from this collaboration, as the past ones by PUBG Mobile with Resident Evil, Godzilla: The King of Monsters, Mission Impossible & The Walking Dead ended up becoming highly-popular. The pairing with Resident Evil 2 was a fascinating one, as a separate mode in the Evo Ground was made available, and users could experience the zombie apocalypse.

Certain characters from Resident Evil and Godzilla are still popular among the players because of the great time-limited skins they provided during the promotion. Specific collaborations with brands such as Bape, Alan Walker & Yamaha have also offered some rare, exclusive and time-limited skins and outfits to the inventories of many players.