PUBG Mobile announces new Point System for PMPL Season 2

With PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero coming to a close, the Spring Split has officially ended. The next split, i.e. the Fall Split, will start soon. The tournament will follow the same format as that of the Spring Split. The road to the next PUBG Mobile World League will go through the coveted PMCO, and PMPL.

In the latest development, the developers of PUBG Mobile have announced a tweak to the point system. The changes will be applicable from the upcoming PMPL Season 2.

The match-winning team will now be awarded with 15 points, instead of 20 points like in the older system. The runners up will now be awarded 12 points instead of 14, a reduction of 2 points. There are no changes in the points awarded for the 3rd and 4th ranked team.

The 8th-12th teams will receive 1 point, while the teams ranked from 13-16 will get no placement points. There are no changes in the kill points; one kill equals 1 point.

PUBG Mobile Old Point System

The new point system has completely changed the dynamics, and it will be worth watching how the teams react to it. They will have to tweak their playstyle and adapt to the new system, which favours attacking gameplay.

PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East broke the record for highest concurrent viewers with more than 1 million viewers watching Match 21 and 1.15 million watching the last match.

PMPL S2 Dates

Schedule for PMCO, PMPL

The schedule for PMCO Fall Split and PMPL Season 2 has also been announced. PMCO India is scheduled to take place from 12th to 30th August, while PMCO South Asia will also be held from 12th to 30th August.

PMPL South Asia is scheduled to take place in mid to late September. Pakistan has now been included in the South Asian region of PMPL.

PMCO FALL SPLIT SCHEDULE

PUBG Mobile also teased 'the biggest event of 2020', more details of which will be revealed on 24th August