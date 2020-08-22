PUBG Mobile: APL Invitational Season 1 Day 3 overall standings

The third day of PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1 has concluded with 8Bit maintaining a slender lead on the points table. Team X Spark made a glorious comeback on the third day to finish in the third place.

The PUBG Mobile event started on the 20th of August and will go on till 23rd August. Twenty invited teams will battle it out for four days, and only one will emerge as the winner.

Day 3 of the APL Invitational Season 1 started with Marcos Gaming winning the first match on Erangel. Team Soul won the second match on Miramar with 11 kills, and Regaltos alone taking six of them. The third match on Vikendi was won by Megastars, with Blasty taking four kills. Team Tamilas won the last game on Sanhok.

Overall standings after Day 3 of PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1

1. 8bit - 174 points

2. Nova Godlike - 155 points

3. Team X Spark - 143 points

4. Fnatic - 130 points

5. Marcos Gaming - 128 points

6. Megastars- 126points

7.Hail Esports - 117 points

8. GXR Celtz- 116 points

9. Team Tamilas - 116 points

10. Optimum Esports - 110 points

11. Insane - 107 points

12. TSM Entity- 103 points

13. Soul - 101 points

14. Umumba Esports - 99 points

15. Initiative Esports - 96 points

16. Orange Rock- 61 points

17. Element Esports - 60 points

18. Crawlers- 60 points

19. APL - 60 points

20. Leg stump - 32 points

Day 4 schedule of the PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1

Match 1 - Erangel: 2:00 PM

Match 2 - Miramar: 2:50 PM

Match 3 - Vikendi: 3:30 PM

Match 4 - Sanhok: 4:15 PM

Match 5 - Viewer's match: 5:00 PM

PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1 prize pool distribution

Total prize pool: 1,00,000 INR