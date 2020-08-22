PUBG Mobile: APL Invitational Season 1 Day 3 overall standings

The third day of PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1 has concluded with 8Bit maintaining a slender lead on the points table. Team X Spark made a glorious comeback on the third day to finish in the third place.
The PUBG Mobile event started on the 20th of August and will go on till 23rd August. Twenty invited teams will battle it out for four days, and only one will emerge as the winner.
Day 3 of the APL Invitational Season 1 started with Marcos Gaming winning the first match on Erangel. Team Soul won the second match on Miramar with 11 kills, and Regaltos alone taking six of them. The third match on Vikendi was won by Megastars, with Blasty taking four kills. Team Tamilas won the last game on Sanhok.
Overall standings after Day 3 of PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1
1. 8bit - 174 points
2. Nova Godlike - 155 points
3. Team X Spark - 143 points
4. Fnatic - 130 points
5. Marcos Gaming - 128 points
6. Megastars- 126points
7.Hail Esports - 117 points
8. GXR Celtz- 116 points
9. Team Tamilas - 116 points
10. Optimum Esports - 110 points
11. Insane - 107 points
12. TSM Entity- 103 points
13. Soul - 101 points
14. Umumba Esports - 99 points
15. Initiative Esports - 96 points
16. Orange Rock- 61 points
17. Element Esports - 60 points
18. Crawlers- 60 points
19. APL - 60 points
20. Leg stump - 32 points
Day 4 schedule of the PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1
- Match 1 - Erangel: 2:00 PM
- Match 2 - Miramar: 2:50 PM
- Match 3 - Vikendi: 3:30 PM
- Match 4 - Sanhok: 4:15 PM
- Match 5 - Viewer's match: 5:00 PM
PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1 prize pool distribution
Total prize pool: 1,00,000 INR
- 1st place - 50,000 INR
- 2nd place - 25,000 INR
- 3rd place - 15,000 INR
- Team with the most chicken dinners - 10,000 INR