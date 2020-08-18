PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1: Teams, format and prize pool announced

The past few months have proved to be full of excitement for PUBG Mobile in India, with various PUBG Mobile tournaments being held across the country. Coveted events like Streamers Showdown, PMPL 2020, and PMIS 2020 have managed to make this phase worth cherishing for the supporters.

As a testament to the fact that fans can never get bored of PUBG Mobile, another tournament called APL Invitational Season 1 will take center stage on 20th August. Twenty invited teams will battle it out for four days, and only one of them will emerge as the winner.

The event is scheduled to take place from 20th August to 23rd August. It will feature 20 matches (5 matches daily), and the invited teams will play four, while one will be played by the viewers.

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 1,00,000 INR. It is presented by APL Esports and managed by Esports Empire.

The tournament will feature star-studded lineups from PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 champions- Team Soul and PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 champions- TSM-Entity.

PUBG Mobile All-Stars champions- Fnatic, and PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia champions- Galaxy Racer Celtz will also participate in the tournament.

Teams invited for PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1

Team Soul TSM Entity Fnatic Galaxy Racer Celtz Team IND Nova Godlike Megastars Marcos Gaming Element x VLT 8bit Orange Rock Team Tamilas Team X spark Crawlers Umumba Esports Optimum Esports Apl Esports Initiative Esports Legstump Hail Esports

APL Invitational Season 1 prize pool distribution:

Advertisement

Total prize pool- 1,00,000 INR

1st Place- 50,000 INR

2nd Place- 25,000 INR

3rd Place- 15,000 INR

Team with the most chicken dinner- 10,000 INR

The growth of PUBG Mobile in the world has been phenomenal. The game has been blowing up charts in terms of download numbers, revenue, user base, and year-over-year growth. PUBG Mobile became the top-grossing game in July. It has also been nominated for the 'Best Mobile Game' category in the Esports Award 2020.