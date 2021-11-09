PUBG Mobile Asian Games version can be played through Battlegrounds Mobile India, confirms Krafton

In what may be termed a positive development for the fans of PUBG Mobile, Krafton has announced a new version based on the PUBG IP for the Asian Games 2022. The South Korean company will develop a new version, and details around its release will be revealed later.

Esports will be making its debut as an official medal event in the upcoming Asiad, which will take place in Hangzhou, China. The list of titles was announced in September earlier this year. It included names of FIFA, Dota 2, PUBG Mobile, League of Legends, and more.

It is truly an honor, none of this could happen without the ongoing support of our fans and the acknowledgment from the Asian Games community!

There has been a little ambiguity over which version of PUBG Mobile will be played at the Asian Games for some time now. The confusion stems from the fact that PUBG Mobile is not accessible in all participating countries.

Krafton previously released an exclusive game called Battlegrounds Mobile India for the country. A customized version called Game for Peace was also released in China.

Krafton confirms the development of the PUBG Mobile Asian Game version

PUBG MOBILE Asian Games Version has been selected as Esports Medal Event at Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games

Krafton clarified the ambiguity around the special PUBG Mobile version for the Asian Games in one of their recent blog posts. They announced that they would create a new version of the game for people worldwide to enjoy and practice on.

Additionally, the blog post said that gamers in the Indian region might access the Asian Games version through Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is a significant relief for the players in the country.

Minu Lee, the head of the PUBG Mobile Strategic Marketing Department at KRAFTON, said the following:

“We are pleased to have Battleground Mobile as an official event at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, which will be a venue for harmony among Asians. We hope to have one global fan and players through a new version of Battleground Mobile for the Asian Games, which was developed with Battleground IP.”

PUBG Mobile will be the only battle royale title at the Asian Games 2022. The inclusion of the game at the Asiad will surely bolster the thriving esports system.

Edited by Siddharth Satish