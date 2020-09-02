PUBG Mobile ban notice: Press release, date and other details

Amid the ongoing tension between India and China, the Government of India has banned the famous PUBG Mobile battle royale game. Even the lite version of the game, i.e., PUBG Mobile Lite, has been blocked in the country, and both the games will soon be removed from Google Play Store.
The unexpected decision by the government came to light when the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued a press release on 2nd September, i.e, today, stating that PUBG Mobile, among 117 other Chinese apps, had been banned under Section 69A.
The official press release stated that these mobile applications were "Prejudicial to the Soveireinity and Integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order."
Press release of PUBG Mobile ban notice
Here you can find the latest official press release of the government blocking 118 Chinese apps, which was released on earlier today.
Here's a part of the press release:
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 118 mobile apps (see Appendix) since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures.
List of 118 Chinese apps banned:
PUBG Mobile and its Lite version are mentioned at number 32 and 33, respectively.
APUS Launcher Pro - Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
