PUBG Mobile ban: Tencent looking for unban solutions in India, confirms official discord admin

PUBG Mobile was recently banned by the Indian government, amid rising tensions with the Chinese officials. Apart from the battle royale sensation, they have banned 117 other applications from Indian servers, which means that these apps will not be available to download from App Stores in India.

The players of PUBG Mobile are disappointed and continuously demanding the officials to unban the game. After continuous spam in PUBG Mobile's official discord server, here is what the official administrator said:

PUBG Mobile's response

The administrator of PUBG Mobile's official discord, Bellatrix, has now announced that the PUBG Mobile team is already looking for the solutions to unban the game in India. Here is the complete statement:

Ik it is sad. But trust me, the PUBGM team is not sitting here and watching their game getting banned. They will do their best to find solutions. Meanwhile they want you to have patience.

Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Discord Server

The decision to ban these games was taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MEITY), where they announced the following:

The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defense of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern that requires emergency measures.

They further added:

On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices. This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

Indian government to listen to appeals

As per the official statement by Yoozoo Games, whose four mobile applications were banned, the Government of India will allow these developers to put forward their points and submit a written clarification.