PUBG Mobile exact ban date in India announced

In a sudden turn of events that has left many mobile gamers devastated, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are two of the 118 mobile apps that the Indian government has imposed a ban upon. This ban has been implemented as a response to the ongoing tensions between India and China over border disputes.

PUBG Mobile banned in India

A similar ban on 59 Chinese apps was imposed in June, where one of the most popular applications, Tik Tok, was removed from the Google Play Store. In yet another unprecedented move, the Indian government has decided to ban 118 more Chinese applications, including the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile.

This ban was announced on the 2nd of September 2020. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite will both be removed from the Google Play Store very soon.

The game is expected to go off the charts at about 12 am on the 3rd of September.

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India



PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

"On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that information posted, permissions sought, functionality embedded as well as data harvesting practices of above-stated Apps raise serious concerns that these Apps collect and share data in a surreptitious manner and compromise personal data and information of users that can have a severe threat to the security of the State," the Ministry said in an official press release. "In the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India and security of the State. And using the sovereign powers, the Government of India has decided to block the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices," the Ministry added.

Concerns over privacy have led to this mammoth move by the Indian government, and we are yet to see the full repercussions of it on the gaming industry.

For now, the only thing we know for sure is that there are millions of players all over India that will be mourning the loss of PUBG Mobile.