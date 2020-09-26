PUBG Mobile bans 2,376,017 accounts from 18th to 24th September for hacking

PUBG Mobile developers have released the latest report regarding the accounts that have been banned, from 18th September to 24th September, for hacking the game. As per the report released by PUBG Mobile, the developers detected 2,376,017 accounts involved in activities like cheating and griefing, which are against the terms and conditions of the game.

As a result, a permanent ban has been issued to all of the two million-plus accounts. They have also been suspended from accessing the in-game servers.

The official statement of PUBG Mobile reads:

"From 18th September to 24th September, 2,376,017 cheaters were permanently suspended from accessing our game."

PUBG Mobile ban report from 18th to 24th September

Delivering fair gameplay to legitimate players has always been the top priority for PUBG Mobile, and the two million-plus accounts mentioned above were suspended due to the following reasons:

36%: X-Ray Vision

Wallhacks or X-Ray vision gives the user an unfair advantage, allowing them to know the opponent's position even if they are behind a wall or any other obstacle.

28%: Auto-Aim Hacks

Auto Aim is a hack used in FPS and other shooter games like PUBG Mobile to automatically aim at the enemy without adjusting the crosshair. As these hacks are strictly against the game's policy, 28% of the user accounts have been suspended for using this cheat.

19%: Speed Hacks

Speed Hack is a process of injecting malicious code into the game files to modify the character's velocity/speed. Around 19% of the accounts have been punished for these hacks.

15%: Other

This includes other hacks like No recoil, Flying car, etc. 15% of accounts have been banned for the use of such hacks.

The remaining 2% of accounts were suspended due to usage of the modification of area damage and character model hacks.

Banned account percentage by tier

1% : Conqueror

: Conqueror 7% : Ace

: Ace 9% : Crown

: Crown 9% : Silver

: Silver 14% : Diamond

: Diamond 15% : Gold

: Gold 18% : Platinum

: Platinum 27%: Bronze

