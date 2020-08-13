PUBG Mobile: Battle of Stars Day 2 overall standings

Ultimate Esports has announced an invite-only tournament, named Battle of Stars, for top tier PUBG Mobile teams, in association with Villager Esports. Day 2 of the competition started with Insane winning the first match in Erangel thanks to 12 kills, with Team Soul clinching the second match in Vikendi with eight frags. Team Tamilas took eight kills in Miramar and won the third match, while Reckoning Esports clinched the Sanhok game with four kills.

Team X won the last match of the day with ten kills. Team Soul is leading the points table with 111 points, thanks to some consistent performances. Team Insane is second with 109 points, but are highest in the kills leaderboard with 60 frags. Team X is in third spot with 97 points.

The four-day Battle of Stars event features a significant 1,00,000 INR prize pool, ending on 15th August, with 20 matches played overall.

Overall standings of Battle of Stars after Day 2

#1 Team Soul - 111 points

#2 Team Insane - 109 points

#3 TeamX - 97 points

#4 Team Tamilas - 88 points

#5 GXR Celtz - 85 points

#6 Reckoning Esports - 85 points

#7 Nova Godlike - 81 points

#8 Crawlers - 74 points

#9 8bit - 72 points

#10 Synerge - 72 points

#11 U Mumba Esports - 70 points

#12 Megastars - 70 points

#13 Fnatic - 70 points

#14 Marcos Gaming - 63 points

#15 Hexagon - 53 points

#16 Team M7 - 45 points

#17 Kerela FTW - 36 points

#18 Element Esports - 35 points

#19 Team Mayhem - 31 points

#20 TSM-Entity - 28 points

Battle Of Stars Day 3 schedule