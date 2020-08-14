PUBG Mobile: Battle of Stars Day 3 overall standings

Ultimate Esports has announced an invite-only tournament, named Battle of Stars, for top-tier PUBG Mobile teams, in association with Villager Esports. Day 3 of the competition started with Hexagon Officials winning the first match in Erangel thanks to 11 kills, with Element Esports clinching the second match in Vikendi with ten frags. Marcos Gaming notched 13 kills in Miramar and won the third match, while Megastars clinched the Sanhok game with ten kills.

Team 8bit won the last match of the day with eight kills. Team Insane is leading the points table after the penultimate day with 154 points, thanks to some consistent performances. Team Soul is second with 153 points, while GXR Celtz is leading in the kills leaderboard with 79 frags. The team is also in third spot with 144 points.

The four-day Battle of Stars event features a significant 1,00,000 INR prize pool. It ends on 15th August, with 20 matches being played overall.

Overall standings of Battle of Stars after Day 3

Battle of Stars Day 3 overall standings

#1 Team Insane - 154 points

#2 Team Soul - 153 points

#3 GXR Celtz - 144 points

#4 Team 8bit - 132 points

#5 Team X - 123 points

#6 Team Tamilas - 118 points

#7 Fnatic - 115 points

#8 Megastars - 111 points

#9 Nova Godlike - 107 points

#10 Reckoning Esports - 106 points

#11 Hexagon Officials - 101 points

#12 Marcos Gaming - 100 points

#13 Crawlers - 97 points

#14 Synerge - 94 points

#15 U Mumba Esports - 82 points

#16 Team M7 - 74 points

#17 Element Esports - 69 points

#18 TSM-Entity - 66 points

#19 Kerela FTW - 49 points

#20 Team Mayhem - 42 points

Top Fraggers after Day 3

Soul Regaltos - 28 kills

GXR Celtz Ultron - 25 kills

Insane it Prince - 24 kills

Soul Mortal - 23 kills

GXR Celtz MJ - 23 kills

Battle Of Stars Day 4 schedule