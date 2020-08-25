PUBG Mobile: Be YouNick announces "India's most expensive chicken dinner" ft Scout & Mortal

Be YouNick, a YouTube comic with 3.86 million subscribers, has come up with a never-heard-before idea for a PUBG Mobile match.

The USP of this game is the insane prize money that it will offer for the win and kills, i.e., each frag will be worth 10,000 INR. A total of 10 lakh INR as cash prize will also be up for grabs for this single PUBG Mobile match.

The announcement came through his YT second channel, Be YouNick Vlogs, where he put up a video in which he is seen talking to Scout, Mumbiker Nikhil, and Mortal, and confirming their participation.

The name of the match is India's most expensive chicken dinner.

PUBG Mobile match details to come out soon

For now, only the name and prize pool for the PUBG Mobile match have been announced, and BYN will be revealing information about the schedule soon. His team will consist of the three personalities mentioneed above.

Mortal is a leading professional player and YouTuber with 5.88 million subs, and a further 2.4 million on Instagram. Scout is one of the best players in the country, with 2.77 million subscribers on YouTube and 2 million followers on Instagram. Mumbiker Nikhil is India's top vlogger, with 3.33 million subscribers on YT and 1 million on Instagram.

With the rising popularity of gaming in the ongoing pandemic. Nikunj Lotia, aka Be YouNick, started his second channel nine months back, concentrating on vlogs, but after only four videos, he stopped uploading on that channel. He now wants to transition his second channel to a vlogs/gaming channel, where he currently has 112k subs.

About PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale game developed by Bluehole and published by Tencent Games, and has more than 100 million downloads to date. Launched in 2018, the growth of the game has been phenomenal. PUBG Mobile has also been blowing up the record charts in terms of download numbers, revenue, user base, and year-over-year growth.