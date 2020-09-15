PUBG Mobile becomes the highest earning mobile game in August

One of the most famous battle royale games in the world, PUBG Mobile, was the top-grossing mobile game in August 2020. With an over 25% increment from August 2019, the game's revenue reached 221 million USD last month, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

Around 59% of the total revenue is generated from the Chinese version of the game, Game for Peace, making the country the highest contributor. The USA follows at 9.5%, and then Japan with 5.2%.

Honor of Kings, a MOBA game, was the second-highest-grossing game across the world for August 2020. Only 16.2 million USD separate this game from PUBG Mobile, as this Tencent offering has accumulated a total of 204.8 million USD in August. The yearly growth, as compared to August 2019, was 25.5% for Honor Of Kings. Similar to the case of PUBG Mobile, China contributed the most, with over 95% of in-game spending, followed by 1.7% from Thailand.

Fate/Grand Order climbed up three spots to come at the third place, followed by Pokemon GO, which remained in the fourth place, while Monster Strike dropped down two places to be fifth. On the Google Play Store, Fate/Grand Order topped the table as the most revenue-generating app, whereas in the Apple App Store, Honor of Kings remained on top.

Fate/Grand Order generated a record 163 million USD in the month, with maximum impact in Japan. It's a Japanese online game, developed by Delightwork on the Unity Engine. Another battle royale game, Knives Out by Netease, also saw its best month in revenues, generating 79.5 million USD in August.

PUBG Mobile's growth reaches new heights

The growth of PUBG Mobile across the world has been phenomenal. PUBG Mobile has generated close to 3.5 billion USD in player spending since its launch in 2018, according to another Sensor Tower study. In 2020, PUBG Mobile generated 1.6 billion USD in revenue, which is more than four times the second-ranked battle royal game, Garena Free Fire's 395 million USD.