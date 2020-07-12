PUBG Mobile: Bhishma and Joker join Legstump eSports, Rising Falcon Esports acquire the roster of ORB officials

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2020 will be held from 17th July.

Rising Falcon Esports has acquired the roster of orb officials for upcoming tournaments.

PUBG Mobile's popularity has been soaring high with each passing day, and one reason is the myriad tournaments that are lined up. This also means that professional teams are constantly being formed/shuffled ahead of upcoming tournaments.

PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2020 will be held from 17th July. PMCO 2020 will pave way for PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) South Asia, and then PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East.

PUBG Mobile roster shuffle

In the latest roster shuffle, Bhishma and Joker have joined Legstump eSports, which is an emerging organization that caused a lot of buzz in T1 Scrims. Bhishma played from Team UME in PMPL while Joker was a part of Team INS in PMIS. Both of them played together for Team Insidious in PMCO Fall Split 2019.

They secured 4th place in PMCO South Asia 2019. Bhishma is one of the most intelligent captains while Joker is one of the best Snipers in the country. Joker also won an award for most headshots in PMIT, 2019.

In other news, The Dude has left Marcos Gaming. This is the third exit from Marcos Gaming after Maxkash and Shadow.

A few weeks back, Manty had joined Marcos Gaming. Marcos Gaming hasn't performed at their usual level lately. They secured the 12th place in PMPL Finals. They also failed to qualify for the quarterfinals of PMIS 2020. Their IGL, Surya, took a break after PMPL due to health issues and 'The Dude' led Marcos Gaming in PMIS 2020.

Rising falcon Esports has acquired the roster of Orb officials for upcoming tournaments. The players of Orb officials were the semifinalists of PMIS 2020 and the Grand Finalists of ESL 2020. Orb officials' roster included Gabru, Baitem, Aayush, Mephisto, Atlas.

8 wonder Esports have acquired the roster of PMIS semifinalists Loopstorm: Syringe, Angry, Chaos, Henry.