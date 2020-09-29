After a disappointing performance in PUBG Mobile Pro League(PMPL) South Asia Season 1, India's most popular gaming team, Soul, on 9th July announced the addition of Blaezi to the roster. Team Soul was practicing day and night for the PMPL South Asia Season 2 that was scheduled from mid-September, which they ended up losing nonetheless.

PUBG Mobile: Blaezi leaves Team Soul

In the latest development, Blaezi, on his Instagram account, has announced that his contract with Team Soul ended today, i.e., 29th September, and he is parting ways with the team.

I had a great experience while playing and being with you all and learned so much from each of you.Know my heartiest thankfulness for the guidance and support that everyone gave me.Goodbye and know my best wishes for all of you With positive vibes my contract with SouL comes to an end❤️Also thank you so much to the soul audience who showered me with their love and support ❤️Hope you all will continue supporting me ❤️Thank You

About Blazei:

Blaezi was a part of Team Zerodegree in PMCO Fall 2019. He was also a part of Team Godx, who were the semifinalists of the PMIS 2020. In December 2019, Team Zerodegree was acquired by Marcos Gaming. Zero degree came 6th in PMCO Fall 2019 and 8th in PMAS 2019.

Team Godx came 19th in PMIS 2020. His Godx teammate and 8bit Elite member, Mafia, referred him to Team Soul.

About Team Soul:

Team Soul is India's most popular PUBG Mobile team. It is owned by Naman 'Mortal' Mathur, who is one of the most famous PUBG Mobile players in the world. He has more than 6.2 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Team Soul were the winners of PMIS 2019 and PMCO Spring 2019. They had also secured the 2nd place in PMCO Fall 2019.

Ban of PUBG Mobile in India and recent developments:

Indian Government, on 2nd September, banned PUBG Mobile along with 117 Chinese apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Just a few days after the ban, Krafton Game Union, the original developer of PUBG, announced on Instagram that it is preparing to launch its own PUBG Mobile version in India and are withdrawing its partnership with Tencent and will work with the Indian Government to look for a quick resolution.