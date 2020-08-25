PUBG Mobile : BTR and Yoodo Gank likely to skip PEC 2020 due to COVID-19

PUBG Mobile World League East 2020 champions, Bigetron RA, and PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia champions, Yoodo Gank, are all set to skip the Peacekeeper Elite Championship(PEC) 2020, which is scheduled to take place from 13th November to 15th November 2020.

The primary reason why they have decided to skip the tournament is because of the 28-days mandatory quarantine for every global team. Out of the 28 days, fourteen days of quarantine is compulsory on arrival in Shanghai.

BTR microboy comments on his latest video

BTR Luxxy

Yoodo Drax made this announcement while playing with TSM Entity Jonathan on his stream, while Bigetron RA players informed about this decision by replying to comments on YouTube.

Box Gaming and King of Gamers Club have already accepted their invitations. It will be exciting to see which other teams will participate in PEC 2020.

Another reason why many teams are not willing to participate in the tournament is due to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero, which is just around the corner.

About PEC

Peacekeeper Elite Championship(PEC) 2020 is the official tournament of Game for Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile). It features 15 teams battling for glory and a hefty prize pool. Thirteen teams from around the world join two Chinese sides at the Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai. VSPN will be the official organisers of the tournament.

PUBG Mobile PEC

PEC 2020

This will be the second edition of the tournament. The first edition of the Peacekeeper Elite Championship, i.e., the PEC 2019, was won by XQF Esports (Now Nova Esports).

At the PEC 2019, the top three Chinese teams battled it out with 12 teams from around the world. The tournament went on for two days and the total prize pool was 3,000,000 Yuan (around three crore 21 lakh INR).