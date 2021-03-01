PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021: Pakistan and Bangladesh registrations to open tomorrow

After a successful 2020, PUBG Mobile esports wants the 2021 Esports season to be more exhilerating. This could be why PUBG Mobile esports has pledged a 14 million USD prize pool in 2021, which is a whopping 180 percent more than the previous year.

To cover more countries, PUBG Mobile organized Club Open across 27 regions and expanded Pro League to seven new regions. But, the Club Open and Pro League are more favorable to existing teams. Amateur teams have limited slots in these tournaments and their chances of finding success through these avenues is bleak.

PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021: Pakistan and Bangladesh

To give amateur teams more chances, PUBG Mobile regularly organizes other tournaments, one being the Campus Championship.

Just after the conclusion of the Club Open, PUBG Mobile has now announced Campus Championships for both Pakistan and Bangladesh. The announcement came through their social media handles.

The registrations for the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship are commencing tomorrow, i.e on the 2nd of March, for both Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In January 2021, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, announced that Esports will be recognized as an official sport. This announcement gave confidence to organizers and esports players. To capitalize on it, PUBG Mobile conducted PMCO 2021 in the country, and now, they are organizing the first-ever Campus Championship for Pakistan.

Last year, PUBG Mobile also conducted a 1 Crore PKR, ($62,000) tournament, the "PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge," which was a huge success. Team F4 emerged as champions and took home 50 Lakh PKR as prize money.

However, this is the second iteration of the Campus Championship for Bangladesh. The first edition was held in the last month of 2020, where A1 Esports 1952 emerged on top.

With new opportunities seemingly on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how it shapes the esports industry in these two countries.