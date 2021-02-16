PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Bangladesh Spring Split: Group stage teams, schedule, and format announced

The Group Stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Bangladesh Spring Split commences today, i.e., February 16th.

Thirty-two top teams in the country are divided into four groups of eight teams each. All sides will play 12 matches each, and the top teams from the group stage will move to the regional final, scheduled from February 24th to February 28th.

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $29,200. It will be streamed on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 3:30 PM BST (3:00 PM IST).

The battle for the top spot is on it's way in the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Spring Split!



Watch live the Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Wildcard SA & Wildcard group stage regions from the 16th of Feb:

📺https://t.co/oWNDSExEgm

📺https://t.co/rcSwAMrMTq pic.twitter.com/cSMFkihikB — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) February 14, 2021

Qualified teams for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Bangladesh 2021 Spring Split:

Group A

1. DETONATOR

2. Soulz OF BD Esports

3. LoG1 eSports

4. Exentric Infinity

5. IPGx4arc

6. INFE GOD PARTICLE

7. Infernal parasite Gx

8. XB Blood Legion

Group B

1. Golden Stallions Esports

2. AGxT9 Axe

3. HYPER GAMING

4. Wolves Black Diamond

5. NRZ Grim Reaper

6. MARTYRS 1971

7. XOSS x 1971

8. Squad BD71 Omega

Group C

1. MaX Esports

2. Predator x BiT

3. Gods Reborn

4. Chaser Evolution

5. ALxK9 ESPORTS

6. KS AXE

7. BHAI BROTHERS

8. BigBoss X

Group D

1. SLX IRONIC

2. ARS Sinisters

3. ERZxTRZ Esports

4. XCxVSeSports

5. PX x BS Esports

6. The Red Army

7. A1 Esports 1952

8. CNC GenocideX

Schedule for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Bangladesh 2021 Spring Split group stage:

Day 1: Group A & B

Day 2: Group C & D

Day 3: Group A & D

Day 4: Group C & B

Day 5: Group C & A

Day 6: Group D & B

Match schedule:

A total of four matches will be played daily. With the removal of Vikendi from the PMCO 2021, the games will be played on the other three maps, with Erangel being the main map.

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Sanhok

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Erangel

Total prize pool at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Bangladesh 2021 Spring Split: $ 29,200