PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Bangladesh Spring Split: Group stage teams, schedule, and format announced

The Group Stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Bangladesh Spring Split commences today, i.e., February 16th.
Thirty-two top teams in the country are divided into four groups of eight teams each. All sides will play 12 matches each, and the top teams from the group stage will move to the regional final, scheduled from February 24th to February 28th.
The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $29,200. It will be streamed on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 3:30 PM BST (3:00 PM IST).
Qualified teams for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Bangladesh 2021 Spring Split:
Group A
1. DETONATOR
2. Soulz OF BD Esports
3. LoG1 eSports
4. Exentric Infinity
5. IPGx4arc
6. INFE GOD PARTICLE
7. Infernal parasite Gx
8. XB Blood Legion
Group B
1. Golden Stallions Esports
2. AGxT9 Axe
3. HYPER GAMING
4. Wolves Black Diamond
5. NRZ Grim Reaper
6. MARTYRS 1971
7. XOSS x 1971
8. Squad BD71 Omega
Group C
1. MaX Esports
2. Predator x BiT
3. Gods Reborn
4. Chaser Evolution
5. ALxK9 ESPORTS
6. KS AXE
7. BHAI BROTHERS
8. BigBoss X
Group D
1. SLX IRONIC
2. ARS Sinisters
3. ERZxTRZ Esports
4. XCxVSeSports
5. PX x BS Esports
6. The Red Army
7. A1 Esports 1952
8. CNC GenocideX
Schedule for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Bangladesh 2021 Spring Split group stage:
- Day 1: Group A & B
- Day 2: Group C & D
- Day 3: Group A & D
- Day 4: Group C & B
- Day 5: Group C & A
- Day 6: Group D & B
Match schedule:
A total of four matches will be played daily. With the removal of Vikendi from the PMCO 2021, the games will be played on the other three maps, with Erangel being the main map.
- Match 1: Erangel
- Match 2: Sanhok
- Match 3: Miramar
- Match 4: Erangel
Total prize pool at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Bangladesh 2021 Spring Split: $ 29,200
- 1st Place: $ 3,900
- 2nd Place: $ 2,300
- 3rd Place: $ 1,900