PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Fall Split Registration opens June 23rd

PUBG MOBILE today revealed the registration details for the PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split, which will see the best amateur and semi-pro teams from across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia compete.

Registration for the PMCO opens untilune 23rd and will run till July 11th with teams being invited to register their teams here.

The PMCO is the semi-pro tier of the PUBG MOBILE Esports ecosystem and saw the expansion to 23 countries & regions in 2021. The prize pool for PMCO 2021 is $2,000,000 USD and provides teams with the pathway to become pro players and compete with the best PUBG MOBILE players in the world as part of the PUBG MOBILE Pro League.

PMCO represents PUBG MOBILE’s commitment to continue growing its esports ecosystem to support competitors of all levels. For the PMCO Spring Split, over 58,808 teams from 180 countries signed up to compete, a 55% increase in participation from 2020.

Starting with the PMCO 2021 Fall Split, all players are required to install the GAC (anti-cheating) app during qualification games to uphold the tournament's integrity. The qualification dates for the PMCO 2021 Fall Split are:

Wildcard, Turkey, Saudi, Iraq, Egypt, UAE, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Brazil, Mexico, MENA WC, Africa, South Asia WC, LATAM WC, North America & CIS, Germany, United Kingdom, France & Europe WC , Southeast Asia WC

Qualification Dates: July 20th-26th

HTM

Qualification Dates: September 20th-26th

About PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO)

The PMCO offers amateur teams from 23 countries & regions the chance to compete with the best PUBG MOBILE players in the world at the PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL). In 2021, over 58,808 teams from 180 countries and regions across the globe have signed up to compete in the PMCOs, a 55% increase in participation from 2020. The entire PUBG MOBILE Esports program offers a total prize pool of $14,000,000 USD for 2021, the highest in mobile esports history.

For more PUBG MOBILE esports news, stay tuned on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.

About PUBG MOBILE:

PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute on a remote island. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

Also Read: Mortal's Battlegrounds Mobile India ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Edited by Gautham Balaji