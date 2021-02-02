PUBG Mobile Club Open: 2021- Online qualifiers to follow old points table

The 2021 PUBG Mobile Esports season kicked off today with the PUBG Mobile Club Open:2021 Spring Split online qualifiers. A total of 27 regions will be competing for a massive prize pool of $1.6 million.

Three matches on maps Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar were played between 7 PM and 9 PM GMT across the competing 27 regions.

The online qualifiers, which will go on until February 7th, 2021, will determine the teams that qualify for the tournament's group stage. Teams can play 21 matches. Their two best matches from each map (a total of 6 matches) will be added to the overall points table.

The snow map Vikendi will not be a part of the PMCO 2021 Spring Split. The reasons are unknown.

This year, the PUBG Mobile officials have decided to use the old points table for point calculation. It was used in the past for the online qualifiers of PUBG Mobile Spring Split 2019.

Old point system for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 spring split online qualifiers

30 points will be provided to the team securing the chicken dinner, while the first and second runner-ups are awarded 22 and 19 points, respectively. Each kill is rewarded with a single point.

The rest of the positions are awarded points as follows:

Old Ponts system for Qualifiers

This points table heavily favors the team that secures a higher placing. Even if the team's kills are not high, securing a top-three finish should do the job.

The officials have also announced that the new balanced points table will be used after the group stage. This system was introduced during PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 and used in every major event afterwards.

This points system provides 15 points to the team securing the chicken dinner while 12 and 10 points are awarded to the first and second runner-ups. Each kill is rewarded with a single point.

The rest of the positions are awarded points as follows:

Point system for group stage and Finals

This balanced points table awards consistency throughout the tournament. The lower placed teams are afforded the chance to make a comeback. This also brings added excitement to the tournament for viewers and keeps them on the edge of their seat.

It will be interesting to see how teams adjust from the online qualifiers to the tournament's group stage.