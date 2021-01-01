PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 registration dates announced, New Regions added to the Global Semi-pro circuit

From January 1st, aspiring mobile esports semi-pros from across the globe are invited to sign up and compete in the new 2021 PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO). This will be the biggest ever PUBG MOBILE semi-pro esports competition to date.

The PMCO 2021 will now be available across 27 regions, with registration open until January 24th.

This is because of the enormous success of the PMCO in 2020, which saw tens of thousands of teams register, and PUBG MOBILE’s commitment to continue growing their esports ecosystem to support competitors of all levels.

2020 was a standout year for PUBG MOBILE esports. It had over 120,000 teams worldwide applying to compete. The teams showed outstanding skill and vyed for their chance to move to the next level.

The PMCO’s expansion means more players will be enabled to continue improving their skills, get a feel of competitive play, and pave their path to the highest levels of mobile esports competition in the year.

PUBG MOBILE esports also announced $14,000,000 in prize money.

In 2021, PMCO will expand to more regions in Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, LATAM, and Southeast Asia.

This is the first split for PMCO to include Southeast Asia regions(Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore), where the semi-pro teams were previously registered by participating in the national championships.

The full list of regions able to sign up to the PMCO in 2021 are:

CIS, Europe WC, MENA WC, Africa, South Asia WC, LATAM WC, North America, Malaysia & Singapore, Southeast Asia WC, HMT, Wildcard, Turkey, Germany, UK, France, Saudi, Iraq, Egypt, UAE, Pakistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, Bangladesh, Brazil, Mexico

UBG MOBILE players around the world are invited to register their teams for the PMCO 2021 between January 1st to January 24th here.

PMCOs represent the entry gate to the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) - PUBG MOBILE’s most prestigious tournament. The final fight for the greatest honor and largest prize money. The opportunities are open to everyone.

With a prize pool almost trebling that of this year ($5,000,000 to $14,000,000) and record-breaking viewership numbers in 2020, the sky for PUBG MOBILE esports and its players in 2021 is beyond the limit.

The PUBG MOBILE esports ecosystem began in 2018 with grassroots events across the world.

2020 saw the amateur to pro circuit's completion with the introduction of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC), PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL), and the major expansion of the PMCO.

In 2021, the PUBG MOBILE esports ecosystem will expand to more regions with more professional esports support and a bigger prize pool. The program now supports competitors of all levels, from amateur to semi-pro and pro. It's also spread across multiple regions, ensuring a clear path for talented players to progress.