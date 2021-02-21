PUBG Mobile Club Open: 2021 Spring Bangladesh group stage-Overall standings 

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021: Bangladesh group stage came to an end after six days of intense matchups between four groups. The top 15 teams from the overall standings have qualified for the finals.

The tournament's group stage started on February 16th with 32 teams from the qualifiers divided into four groups (A, B, C & D). Each day saw a pair of groups battling it out in a total of four matches. The group stage ended today (February 21, 2021), with each team having played 12 matches.

PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2021 Spring Split Group Stages Announcement: pic.twitter.com/V3Xw084SI9 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) February 20, 2021

During the group stages of PMCO: Bangladesh, ARS SINISTERS and CNC GENOCIDEX were disqualified from the tournament for using third-party software.

This brought the number of competing teams to 30. Out of these 30 teams, 15 have qualified for the finals. One team is also invited by the PUBG Mobile officials in the region.

PMCO Spring split 2021 Bangladesh group stage overall standings

Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile Club Open: 2021 Spring Bangladesh

1. XB Blood Legion

2. ERZxTRZ Esports

3. Excentric Infinity

4. XCxVSeSports

5. Infernal Parasite Gx

6. MaX Esports

7. AGxT9 axe

8. Gods Reborn

9. KS AXE

10. ALxK9 Esports

11. SLX Ironic

12. Wolves Back Diamond

13. LoG1 Esports

14. A1 Esports 1952

15. IPGx4arc

These 15 teams, along with the invited team, will play in the finals. The finals are scheduled to be held from February 24th to February 28th, 2020.

Teams from the Bangladesh region will be fighting for a prize pool of $29,200 and allocations in PMPL: Season 3

The top three teams from the finals in the region will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League: S2 South Asia. They will face off against the top teams from regions such as Nepal, Pakistan, and South Asia WC.

It will be intriguing to see what the finals have in store. New teams will soon rise through the ranks to be the next dominant force in the PUBG Mobile esports scene.