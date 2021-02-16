PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2021 Pakistan Spring Split: Group stage teams, schedule and format announced

The group stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2021 Pakistan will kick off today i.e. 16th February.

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 29,200 USD and will conclude on 21st February. The six-day group stage will be broadcast live on PUBG Mobile Pakistan's official YouTube channel from 5:00 PM PKT.

The group stage will feature the top 32 teams in the country, divided into four groups that will battle each other. All sides will play 12 matches each, and the top teams from the group stage will move to the regional final, scheduled from February 24th to February 28th.

Schedule for the PMCO Pakistan Group Stage

Day 1: Group A & B

Day 2: Group C & D

Day 3: Group A & D

Day 4: Group C & B

Day 5: Group C & A

Day 6: Group D & B

A total of four matches will be played daily. With the removal of Vikendi from PMCO 2021, the games will be played on the other three maps, with Erangel being the main map.

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Sanhok

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Erangel

Qualified teams for the PMCO 2021 Pakistan group stage

Group A

1. Lost Esports

2. TEAM GHAZI

3. bfmEsports

4. Team Stoners

5. KNOCKOUT

6. North Esports

7. Fyme Esports

8. C4Gaming

Group B

1. Team Retributionx110

2. Team FROST

3. Team47x

4. kodxRog

5. 2x OFFICIAL nse

6. Team TUF

7. Team F4

8. The Grounders

Group C

1. INIMICALSxBLIST

2. Hellraisers

3. The Royals

4. STARxOps

5. E-Sport Nation

6. The Expendables

7. Magnus Esports

8. Team Arkadians

Group D

1. RedstonePK

2. Portal Esports

3. Destroyer Esports

4. TeamH2e

5. N2D

6. Free Style

7. ZARAR Esports

8. NFPxSky Esports

Total prize pool at the PMCO Pakistan 2021 Spring Split: $ 29,200

1st Place: $ 3,900

2nd Place: $ 2,300

3rd Place: $ 1,900