PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO) Fall Split 2021: Registration and Qualifiers dates, regions and more

With the culmination of the Spring Split of the PUBG Mobile Esports circuit, Tencent has finally announced the Fall Split of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021. The PMCO is a budding tournament for amateur and semi-professional teams/players to show their mettle on an official stage and prove their worth.

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2021

Registration for the PUBG Mobile Club Open: Fall Split 2021 will kick off on June 23rd (Wednesday) and will continue until July 11th (Sunday). The tournament will take place in 23 different countries/regions.

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2021 region:

Middle East and Africa Region- Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, MENA Wild Card, and Africa

South Asia Region- Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Asia Wild Card

Americas Region- Brazil, Mexico, LATAM WC, North America

Europe Wildcard- Commonwealth of Independent States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, and Europe Wild Card.

South-East Asia region- Southeast Asia Wild Card.

Rest of Asia and Oceania region- Hong Kong Taiwan and Macau (HTM) and Wildcard.

The PMCO Fall Split 2021 qualification dates are July 20th-26th, with the exception of the HTM region, where it will be held September 20th-26th.

The prize pool for the PMCO has also increased by 22 per cent compared to the Spring Split, reaching 2 Million USD.

Top teams from the tournament will move directly into their respective PUBG Mobile Pro League, where they will face some of the best teams in their region.

The PMCO Spring Split 2021 was an enormous success as over 58,000 teams from 180 countries all over the world participated in the tournament. Compared to 2020, this represents a 55 percent increase in participation.

PUBG Mobile Esports 2021 road map

Finally, Tencent has implemented a mandatory rule requiring all PMCO players to install the GAC App (anti-cheating app) to address the cheating problem. Failure to comply will result in disqualification.

Note:- Registration will not be open for teams from India because the game is banned in India.

