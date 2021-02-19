PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021 Indonesia: Qualified teams for the grand finals & schedule revealed

The group stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2021 Indonesia concluded on February 18th.

The top 8 teams from two groups have qualified for the grand finals, which are scheduled for February 20th and 21st.

These 16 teams will battle it out over 12 matches to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Season 3. The top four teams from the PMCO Finals will proceed to PMPL Indonesia Season 3.

The grand finals will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Indonesia YouTube channel and their Facebook page.

Qualified teams for the PMCO Spring Split grand finals Indonesia 2021

1. Vion2k

2. GG Gios

3. NFT Esports

4. Red Bull Rebellion

5. Bonafide Esports

6. MCH Nakana

7. White Stone

8. SS Esport DT

9. A2 Esports 4K

10. 69 Esports

11. TAKAE Esports

12. 21 Esports

13. Myron MF

14. Merciness G2

15. Rubic Entity

16. Fixs Burnout

The group stage of the tournament started on 17th February. 28 qualified teams along with 8 invited teams were grouped into two groups of 18 teams each.

Vion 2k topped Group A with 67 kill points and 127 overall points, followed by GG Gios with 51 kill points and 105 total points.

A2 Esports 4k topped Group B with 51 kills and 114 points, followed by 69 Esports with 51 kills and 105 points.

Schedule for the PMCO Indonesia grand finals

A total of six matches will be played daily. With the removal of Vikendi from PMCO 2021, the games will be played on the other three maps.

Bro Pasta and Flo Wolfy will be the official casters for the PMCO Finals.

Match 1: Erangel - 13:00 Indonesia Time

Match 2: Sanhok-13:45

Match 3: Miramar-14:15

Match 4: Sanhok-15:00

Match 5: Erangel- 15:45

Match 6: Miramar- 16:30