PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021 Indonesia: Qualified teams for the grand finals & schedule revealed

The group stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2021 Indonesia concluded on February 18th.
The top 8 teams from two groups have qualified for the grand finals, which are scheduled for February 20th and 21st.
These 16 teams will battle it out over 12 matches to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Season 3. The top four teams from the PMCO Finals will proceed to PMPL Indonesia Season 3.
The grand finals will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Indonesia YouTube channel and their Facebook page.
Qualified teams for the PMCO Spring Split grand finals Indonesia 2021
1. Vion2k
2. GG Gios
3. NFT Esports
4. Red Bull Rebellion
5. Bonafide Esports
6. MCH Nakana
7. White Stone
8. SS Esport DT
9. A2 Esports 4K
10. 69 Esports
11. TAKAE Esports
12. 21 Esports
13. Myron MF
14. Merciness G2
15. Rubic Entity
16. Fixs Burnout
The group stage of the tournament started on 17th February. 28 qualified teams along with 8 invited teams were grouped into two groups of 18 teams each.
Vion 2k topped Group A with 67 kill points and 127 overall points, followed by GG Gios with 51 kill points and 105 total points.
A2 Esports 4k topped Group B with 51 kills and 114 points, followed by 69 Esports with 51 kills and 105 points.
Schedule for the PMCO Indonesia grand finals
A total of six matches will be played daily. With the removal of Vikendi from PMCO 2021, the games will be played on the other three maps.
Bro Pasta and Flo Wolfy will be the official casters for the PMCO Finals.
Match 1: Erangel - 13:00 Indonesia Time
Match 2: Sanhok-13:45
Match 3: Miramar-14:15
Match 4: Sanhok-15:00
Match 5: Erangel- 15:45
Match 6: Miramar- 16:30