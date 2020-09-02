Following the news of PUBG Mobile getting banned by the Indian government, Twitter has exploded with people sharing memes and expressing their views on the situation. While the loss of the exceptionally popular application has left the Indian mobile gaming community devastated to some extent, some PUBG Mobile fans are taking the news in a stride.

PUBG India ban: Twitter community reacts with memes

PUBG Mobile is an immensely popular mobile battle royale game that has redefined the genre in its own way. With over 50 million downloads and 33 million daily users in India itself, PUBG Mobile is one of the most used apps in the country.

According to speculations on the internet, the decision of banning PUBG Mobile as well as the other 117 apps came in response to the ongoing tensions between China and India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology also had concerns regarding the protection of user data that such Chinese apps had access to, and may have relayed to the Chinese government. A similar ban had been implemented on 59 apps in June, including the equally popular TikTok.

However, the news of PUBG Mobile's ban has not just triggered shock or despair among the community, but also hilarious reactions on Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms. Indian Twitter is blowing up with the best memes on the PUBG Mobile ban.

Without further ado, here are some of the best reactions on the PUBG Mobile ban by the Indian Twitterati:

#PUBG banned in India, Meanwhile Indian Parents be Like pic.twitter.com/umvmLUPn2Z — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) September 2, 2020

** 118 apps including #PUBG banned in India

Le pubg lovers to govt- pic.twitter.com/byzGv9WQcA — Bikash Acharya (@its_me_bikash97) September 2, 2020

** 118 apps including #PUBG banned in India **



Meanwhile Mukesh Ambani with JIO PUBG : pic.twitter.com/FQfyoGb3JA — 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) September 2, 2020

#PUBG banned in India



Le PUBG lovers waiting for dislike next YouTube video of Modiji pic.twitter.com/IWdJm9piux — Ismaeel Shadabi (@IsmaeelShadabi) September 2, 2020

#PUBG banned in India



Meanwhile #PUBG players "jinhone is season royal pass lia tha" pic.twitter.com/AGHD9NOmYk — Sarcasser (@sarcasser) September 2, 2020

#PUBG banned in india



Winner winner chicken dinner Chicken dinner bolne wale : pic.twitter.com/Ce5jOc1g20 — Eshika Arora (@its_eshhhh) September 2, 2020

These memes are the perfect reflection of the emotions that Indians are going through after the ban of PUBG Mobile.